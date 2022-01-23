Willem Dafoe Crashes Will Forte’s Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’ With Lorne Michaels — Watch

Kristen Wiig also popped up to support her friend and ‘MacGruber’ cast mate Will Forte during his first-ever ‘SNL’ hosting gig!

Will Forte, 51, was set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 22 — but it turns out show runner Lorne Michaels may have made a scheduling error, because Willem Dafoe thought it was his week (he’s scheduled for Jan. 29). The miscommunication came up towards the end of Will’s opening monologue, where he was being played off the stage with music.

Will Forte's Monologue! pic.twitter.com/MChfkDCGY8 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 23, 2022

“I just want to take a minute to say how much this show has meant to me — I started my career here. It’s always supported me,” the MacGruber star said as the music started. Wait a second, are you playing me off during my own monologue? I’ve waited 12 freaking years for this! Have you guys seen some of the idiots that have hosted this show?” he quipped, before offering to take a question from one person — Lorne.

“Alright, fine — I’ll take one question. You, sir!” he pointed out to the audience, picking Lorne. “I’m so sorry, Will — there’s been a mistake!” Lorne, who created SNL, explained with Willem by his side. “Hey!” a confused Willem, rocking a black short, greeted Will. Will then said, “Wait…but Willem Dafoe? You’re hosting next week!”

“I’m pretty sure it’s this week!” Willem, who recently starred in the new Spider-Man film, said. Lorne then reasoned, “You think I would book someone named Will, then someone name Willem?” Forte seemed stressed with his next emotional outburst: “Oh my god, this is not happening! But you texted me to to come host, Lorne!” The show runner explained it was an “autocorrect” issue — but he really meant to text Willem.

Earlier in the monologue, Kristen Wiig also popped in to support her friend Will Forte. “Tonight, it’s all about me!” he declared just as the former SNL cast member popped up behind him in a mult-colored lamé dress. “Well, I’m so excited to me here…I flew in for this!” she said to Will, to suggested maybe it was “not a good time.” She then hilariously said, “Well, back to North Korea…it was really hard to get out” as she sauntered off the stage. “I don’t love that she got more applause than when I came out!” Will told the audience.