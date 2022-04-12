Interview

Kim Kardashian Finally Shares How She & Pete Davidson Got Together After 1st Kiss On ‘SNL’

News Writer

Kim Kardashian is revealing how she and Pete Davidson became an item and how the path to their romance was a little more prolonged than we thought!

Looking back on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s initial romantic spark and most of us may be thinking of that fated kiss between the two as Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live sketch from last fall. The tale of Kim and Pete, however, apparently goes back a bit further, as Kim recently revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. The reality star divulged how she and Pete saw each other at the Met Gala last September and, at that point, they already knew Kim was slated to host SNL. Kim was “so nervous” and the seasoned comedian offered a helping hand.

“He came up to me and we were talking about SNL. And I was like, they better hurry up and announce it because I will not, you know, back out as soon as they announce it but I’m so nervous!” she shared. “He just gave me good advice and he was like, ‘Hey, take my number. If you, if you need anything.'” Kim then shared how she had gloves on and couldn’t take his number down that night, so their connection was almost lost. He also didn’t even come to the set of the show until the day of, she she hadn’t really interacted with him all week during rehearsals.

She went on to explain how, when they kissed during the sketch, it was still a “stage kiss,” but she did feel “a little zing” that lead her to become intrigued. “It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, ‘Hmm.’ And then I was like, wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s just nothing. And it’s just a stage kiss. And then a few days later I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action.’ I just got to get myself out there.”

Although the pair didn’t hang out at the after party since Pete is “too cool for school” and didn’t come, they ended up “privately” hanging out shortly thereafter — before the famous Knott’s Berry Farm photos, which were apparently not supposed to get out.

“We turned off the cameras. We made sure that those pictures wouldn’t be up. So it was pretty shady that whoever sold all those photos.”

As for the more intimate details of their becoming a couple, Kim noted that she talks about it more on her family’s upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians. She also shared how she still has “so much love” for her ex, Kanye West, even amidst their troubles during their often dramatic divorce.

“We’re always family, we’re always going to have so much love and we love our kids and we, we both love the time we spent together,” she shared. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out for whatever reason, but no matter what, I always just think of the positive times and think about if you were in a situation and you were hurting and that was your way of expressing yourself. I don’t judge.”