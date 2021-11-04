Tweet

Bethenny Frankel Jokes About Pete Davidson’s Manhood Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Broadimage/Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Bethenny FrankelVictoria's Secret Fashion Show, After Party, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018
Bethenny Frankel 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Alex Perry
View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Bethenny Frankel added some hilarious colorful commentary to the headlines about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s unexpected romance.

Bethenny Frankel, 50, couldn’t help but react to the surprising news about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s apparent romance! The former Real Housewives of New York star hilariously posted a tweet about Pete’s manhood on Thursday, Nov. 4, which has been an on-going social media debate for years. “Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis….he needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight,” she wrote.

The tweet comes just days after Kim, 40, and Pete, 27, were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm while going down a rollercoaster drop. The pair shared the same cart on the ride, per video obtained EXCLUSIVELY by HollywoodLife, and appeared totally comfortable in each other’s presence. An eyewitness also told HL that Pete and Kim “looked like a couple” as they “held hands” once again to exit the ride.

Bethenny Frankel posted a spicy comment about Pete Davidson’s manhood. (Broadimage/Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they revealed to HL. Kim touched down in NYC earlier this week for the WSJ Innovators Awards, and her trip included back-to-back dates with Pete — including one on a rooftop in Staten Island. How romantic!

Pete’s manhood has been a subject of conversation for some time, dating back to a tweet posted by his former fiancée Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old dedicated a song to the Saturday Night Live actor on her third album Sweetener, simply dubbed “pete davidson.” In reference to the track, a Twitter user inquired about his size, to which she replied, “Like 10 inches? …oh f—…i mean…like a lil over a minute.” The later deleted tweet inspired the popular phrase “big dick energy.”

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kate Beckinsale

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Pete later addressed the controversial tweet in an interview with Howard Stern. “I think she’s just tiny. I think I have an average sized penis and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her,” he said to the SiriusXM host. “It’s like I’m [wearing] VR glasses. It’s insane, it’s nuts. I’m a lucky mother f–ker,” he also said about his ex-fiancée.