Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian For Kissing Pete Davidson ‘In Front Of’ Him During ‘SNL’

Kanye West talked about ‘little nuances’ of his ex Kim Kardashian ‘playing games’ when it comes to her new relationship with Pete Davidson, almost a year after she filed for divorce, in a new lengthy interview.

Kanye West, 44, is speaking out about the struggles he’s having with his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, since they split almost a year ago, and he even mentioned her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, in a new sit-down interview. The rapper admitted he wasn’t happy about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star openly kissing the comedian in front of him during one of her skits on Saturday Night Live back in Oct. and called the move one of he “little nuances” of her “playing games” with him.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” he told Hollywood Unlocked this past weekend.

Kanye was reported to be at the taping of the popular comedy sketch show when Kim was hosting it, but shortly after it aired, a source told the outlet that he “had already left the building when Kardashian and Davidson locked lips for the skit.” The source also claimed that they were not yet dating during the skit, but soon after the taping, they were spotted on their first public outing together.

Despite the conflicting reports, Kanye went on to say that the media and others can “make jokes” and “plant stories” about him and his life, including his romantic life, now that he and Kim are no longer together, but he won’t let the jokes spill over to his kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes, make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating. They can block deals… but I’m [going to] tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids,” he said. “Whoever y’all work for — whoever y’all think the family is working for — I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children… It’s going to be all legal baby.”

Kanye, who is now dating actress Julia Fox, recently made headlines when he accused Kim of not inviting him to one of their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim didn’t invite him because she doesn’t feel they need to be at every party together.

“Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together,” the source said before adding that “Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2020.