Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Oversized T-Shirt & Baggy Pants For Smoothie Date With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been all over town looking incredibly glamorous lately. But on Friday, April 15, the couple was seen looking particularly low-key while grabbing green smoothies in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old veteran reality star and Poosh maven wore an extra-large T-shirt with the word “Paris” emblazoned on it, huge jogging pants, and grey sneakers. She wore her thick hair loosely, with a simple ball cap, and clutched her cell phone.

Travis similarly dressed down, wearing a navy DTA hoodie, matching sweats, and sneakers. Both wore sunglasses. The couple was accompanied on the mid-day outing by Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign. Kourtney and Travis’ smoothie-run comes amid their revelation that they are undergoing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment in hopes of having a baby together.

Travis is said to be supporting Kourtney as she takes steps to add another baby to her life, Us Weekly reported on April 13. “Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way,” the insider told the publication. Apparently, the couple were “very close” and even more so now. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other.”

A potential new baby would expand the famous couple’s family significantly. Kourtney is already a mother to 9-year-old Penelope, 12-year-old Mason, and Reign, all with longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis also brings his two children, 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, both with ex-wife, 47-year-old Shanna Moakler, to the mix.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October of 2021, in a romantic beach proposal attended by her family. The duo caused a stir after they held an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys on April 3, 2021. But it turned out the couple didn’t have a marriage license and isn’t legally married yet. Still, their laid-back outing together seems to say everything about their comfort level together as a future married couple.