Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Oversized T-Shirt & Baggy Pants For Smoothie Date With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is a woman of many looks -- and on April 15, while out and about with Travis Barker, she embraced her low-key side with baggy pants and an oversized tee!

By:
April 15, 2022 10:10PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Los Angeles
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian dresses down as she steps out to pick up green smoothies with Travis Barker in L.A. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785e) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been all over town looking incredibly glamorous lately. But on Friday, April 15, the couple was seen looking particularly low-key while grabbing green smoothies in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old veteran reality star and Poosh maven wore an extra-large T-shirt with the word “Paris” emblazoned on it, huge jogging pants, and grey sneakers. She wore her thick hair loosely, with a simple ball cap, and clutched her cell phone.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in L.A.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen out together in Los Angeles on April 15, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Travis similarly dressed down, wearing a navy DTA hoodie, matching sweats, and sneakers. Both wore sunglasses. The couple was accompanied on the mid-day outing by Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign. Kourtney and Travis’ smoothie-run comes amid their revelation that they are undergoing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment in hopes of having a baby together.

Travis is said to be supporting Kourtney as she takes steps to add another baby to her life, Us Weekly reported on April 13. “Travis is fully supporting her every step of the way,” the insider told the publication. Apparently, the couple were “very close” and even more so now. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands while out together. (MEGA)

A potential new baby would expand the famous couple’s family significantly. Kourtney is already a mother to 9-year-old Penelope, 12-year-old Mason, and Reign, all with longtime ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis also brings his two children, 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, both with ex-wife, 47-year-old Shanna Moakler, to the mix.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October of 2021, in a romantic beach proposal attended by her family. The duo caused a stir after they held an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys on April 3, 2021. But it turned out the couple didn’t have a marriage license and isn’t legally married yet. Still, their laid-back outing together seems to say everything about their comfort level together as a future married couple.

 

 

 

 

More From Our Partners

ad