Kim Kardashian Takes North, 8, & Penelope, 9, For Gelato Before Travis & Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted with her daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, grabbing gelato. The SKIMS founder sweetly held both girls’ hands as they made their way through Portofino, Italy on Sunday, May 22, just before Kourtney Kardashian is expected to have her wedding celebration with Travis Barker!

The mom-of-four was spotted in an archive Dolce & Gabbana outfit from 1992 for the occasion, consisting of a matching gray corset style top and boot cut pants that remained fitted through the thigh. The v-neck satin top featured adjustable straps and hook-and-eye fastenings for a Bridgerton meets boudoir vibe. She added a dash of ’90s goth with a large silver cross necklace. Kim finished the ensemble with sunglasses and a pair of gray PVC pumps.

Notably, D&G appears to have outfitted the Kardashian-Jenner family throughout Kourt’s wedding weekend, with everyone from, mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kylie, and even little Stormi, 4, rocking vintage and new pieces from the iconic Italian design label. Bride Kourtney particularly stole the show in a black mini dress with a Virgin Mary emblem, paired with a blue trim veil for a May 21 lunch at a nearby fishing village.

Kim indulged in what appeared to be a vanilla or caramel flavored gelato in a cone as she walked through the Portofino village area with the two girls. North was also looking stylish in all black, rocking an ultra-chunky combat boot, bootcut pants and a jacket with bold fasteners. Red-haired Penelope, who is likely to be a flower girl or bridesmaid for her mom later in the day, opted for a long black star dress and feather-adorned sandals as she noshed on a red-colored gelato or sorbet.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, are set to wed at the historic Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor on Sunday, May 22. The celebrations come a week after the couple legally married at a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday, May 15, where just Kourt’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, and Travis’ father Randy Barker were present. The Blink 182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder in Oct. 2021 after 10 months of dating and years-long friendship.