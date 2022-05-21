Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Leopard Dress During Night Out In Italy: Pics

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looked fantastic in her most recent fashion choice! The Kardashians star donned a flattering long leopard-print dress as she was photographed walking around Portofino, Italy on the night of May 20. She paired the look with black strappy heels and accessorized with big cross dangling earrings and multiple necklaces. She also rocked sunglasses as her long blonde locks were pulled up with some strands loose.

Khloe and many of her family members are in Portofino to attend her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her new hubby Travis Barker‘s wedding celebration. The lovebirds were legally married at a courthouse last week but are reportedly having a big Italian celebration sometime this weekend. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were some of the others spotted looking gorgeous over the past two days.

Before she joined her family for Kourtney’s wedding, Khloe made headlines for turning heads in a long-sleeved turquoise off-the-shoulder mini dress at the Disney Hulu Upfront in New York City on May 17. She also wore strappy nude heels and accessorized with big silver hoop earrings. Her look was topped off with sunglasses and her long blonde tresses were down and parted in the middle.

When Khloe’s not getting attention for what she’s wearing, she’s doing so for the scenes she’s in on her family’s Hulu reality show The Kardashians. She called out Kourtney’s ex and family friend Scott Disick for “preying” on Kendall and getting her involved his his drama with Kourtney, in the May 18 episode. “I’ve never seen Kendall and Scott fight,” Khloe said when referencing an argument the two had on the series.

Kendall also seemed to agree with Kourtney and accused Scott with “victimizing” himself. “He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else, including me, which I have no ill intention towards him and I love him and would always want him around, so it just caught me off guard,” Kendall admitted about her take on the explosive argument. The Kardashians has been giving fans an inside look into the KarJenners’ personal lives and careers since it premiered in Apr. It’s expected to showcase Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding in the future.