Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Scott Disick For ‘Preying’ On Kendall Amid Kourtney Drama

After her explosive fight with Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner goes to Kourtney Kardashian’s house to vent about the situation to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian during the May 18 episode of The Kardashians. Kendall explains all of the drama, including how she stormed off while talking to Scott, who was putting pressure on Kendall after feeling like he’s being kicked out of the family.

“I’ve never seen Kendall and Scott fight,” Khloe says. Kendall doesn’t want any drama, and she’s not going to stand being villainized for no reason. “He was victimizing himself, he was villainizing everybody else, including me, which I have no ill intention towards him and I love him and would always want him around, so it just caught me off guard,” Kendall admits.

Khloe thinks Kourtney needs to step up and talk to Scott. However, she knows that “Kourtney only cares about Kourtney Land right now.” Kourtney takes a long pause before she even responds. “I just don’t have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet, and I feel like I’m living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama,” Kourtney says.

View Related Gallery Scott Disick With The KarJenners: Pics Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Oct 2019 Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero Bond Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott Disick Ref: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kourtney urges Kourtney to talk to Scott and “set some real boundaries” so he’ll stop putting the rest of the family in the middle. Khloe calls out Scott for getting Kendall involved in the first place. “He’s not going to her because he knows he can’t get sh*t out of her, so he’s going to go to you, like the least combative. But that’s so fu**ked that he’s going to prey on you. That’s actually really f**king rude,” Khloe says.

Kourtney stresses that she’s wanted “nothing but the best” for Scott since they’ve broken up. Kendall also points out that Scott’s behavior is likely coming from a “place of guilt” after screwing up his relationship with Kourtney and splitting up their family.

After Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott admitted his fear of getting “pushed out” of the family. “They can have their life. I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do,” Scott said in a previous episode. New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.