Scott Disick Fears He’ll Be ‘Pushed Out’ Of The Family After Kourtney Gets Engaged To Travis

During the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian went to check on Scott Disick and the kids after Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian. Scott revealed that he wasn’t thrown by the engagement at all.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong. I’ll always love your sister. So I wasn’t that caught off guard. I mean, I thought they had already been married, the way that she was talking. It wasn’t crazy, thank God. Because at another time in my life if I would have heard that, life would have been over for me,” Scott told Khloe.

Scott said that the engagement does give him “a lot of relief that she’s happy” and “somebody else is taking care of her.” Scott admitted that because he felt at fault for “breaking up our family,” he’s “always felt like I had this responsibility to be there for her and take care of her and make sure she was alright, even though we weren’t together. I just felt that guilt, so it was a lot to handle.”

Scott added, “I think in the end it’s kind of a good thing. I couldn’t do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He’s in for a lot of work.” Scott revealed that his main concern is being kicked out of the family. “They can have their life. I just don’t want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do. I just don’t want to lose the dynamic of having all of you guys,” Scott said.

Khloe replied, “And you won’t… We just have to find a way that makes everyone comfortable.” Scott joked that the “family’s the best part.”

Scott did reveal that he had a problem with the fact that Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick were not there to watch their mom get engaged. “I mean, they were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching Tiktoks of his kids there, and they weren’t there. Hopefully, they’ll be invited to the wedding,” Scott said to Khloe.

Scott asked, “Am I invited to the wedding?” Khloe responded, “That’s up to them. I don’t know.” Scott noted that there are “certain things” that he and Kourtney need to speak about that “she doesn’t really want to” talk about. In the end, Scott’s just going with the flow. “We’ll get there,” Scott said. New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.