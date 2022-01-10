Kim Kardashian Takes Daughter North, 8, & Niece Penelope, 9, Shopping After Trip With Pete Davidson 

Kim Kardashian was spotted doing some shopping with daughter North and niece Penelope after a luxury getaway with her new flame, Pete Davidson.

World’s Best Mom/Auntie! Kim Kardashian, 41, took daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, out for a girls day on Sunday, Jan. 9 to enjoy some shopping in Malibu, California. The outing comes after Kim was just spotted on a romantic vacation with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, so some much-needed quality time with her daughter and niece (daughter of sister Kourtney Kardashian) was definitely in order!

The girls were dressed casual cool for the outing, with Kim sporting oversized leather flared pants and a matching oversized leather jacket over what appeared to be a red sports jersey. The SKIMS founder pulled her long black locks back into a tight braided pony tail and wore rectangular black frames. North wore a similarly sporty chic look with a white hoodie that featured “NORTH” written in colorful letters on the front, wide leg ripped jeans, and black-and-white sneakers. Penelope — who was still sporting her dark red locks — wore a green-and-black checkered jacket, light flared jeans, and classic black-and-white check Vans slip on sneakers.

The shopping trip comes after Kim took a romantic getaway to the Bahamas with new flame, Pete. The reality star and Saturday Night Live actor were all smiles as they landed in the tropical locale on Jan. 3 after a private jet flight. Pete looked head over heels as he sweetly gazed at the KKW Beauty founder, clearly smitten with the mom-of-four in photos obtained by TMZ.

As always, Kim looked sexy chic in a plunging, halter style black top with side cutouts paired with ripped pair of distressed black jeans. The mom-of-four hung on to a furry black clutch as she made her way off the plane while Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket sporting several patches. He kept things casual in a beige colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers.