Kim Kardashian Wears Sheer Dress As She Holds North’s Hand Ahead Of Kourtney’s Wedding: Photos

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a totally sheer mesh dress in Italy. The reality star, 41, held hands with daughter North, 8, as she prepared to board a $14 million yacht owned by Dolce & Gabanna on Saturday, May 21 in Portofino, Italy, where sister Kourtney Kardashian is set to wed Travis Barker on May 22. Kim’s black bra showed under the long dress, which she wore asymmetrically leaving one shoulder exposed. The SKIMS founder is accessorized with a bold silver cross necklace and a simple black sandal.

North was also looking stylish as she sported an all-neutral look with a snakeskin patterned boot cut pant paired with a long coat that included a blush faux fir trim. Kanye West‘s oldest daughter, who is set to turn nine next month, also added a sparkly purse to her outfit, as well as a dramatic pair of dangly star earrings.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & North West: See Photos Of The Mom & Daughter Duo Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018 Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and other guests on D&G's yacht in Portofino. 21 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA860083_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Notably, Kim is still rocking her bleach blonde hair from early May when she attended the Met Gala. The KKW Beauty founder underwent a painful 14-hour transformation to dye her hair blonde, all in an effort to channel the late Marilyn Monroe for the event. Instead of arriving in the Gilded Age theme, the style icon opted to go for the most talked-about look of the night — arriving in Marilyn’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President Dress” from 1962 on loan from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis legally wed at a Santa Barbara Courthouse on Sunday, May 15 ahead of heading to Portofino for their celebration with family and friends at the historic Castello Brown. The Poosh founder had her grandmother MJ on hand for the courthouse wedding, while Travis’ dad Randy Barker was also seen at the intimate celebration. The nuptials come after the pair got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito on Oct. 17, 2021, marking their 10-month anniversary. This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, and Travis’ third: the Blink 182 drummer, 46, married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, and then Shanna Moakler in 2004.