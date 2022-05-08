Kim Kardashian Bonds With Daughter North, 8, At Basketball Game Before Mother’s Day: Photos

Image Credit: WAGNER AZ / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian bonded with her oldest daughter North, 8, at a basketball game! The 41-year-old, still rocking her blonde hair from the Met Gala, was spotted walking with North at the outdoor sports venue in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 7 in photos published by the Daily Mail — just one day before Mother’s Day. Kanye West‘s daughter looked all ready for an afternoon on the court, sporting a black jersey, and white Adidas shorts with sneakers.

The SKIMS founder twinned in black, opting for a loose fitting sweat pant and fitted bodysuit, along with Converse style sneakers with a platform sole. The beauty maven appeared to be rocking natural glam with a matte brown eye shadow and minimal additional makeup on her face.

Kim’s hair was looking fresh and healthy despite the arduous 10 hour dye job she underwent to channel Marilyn Monroe on Monday evening in New York. While The Kardashians on Hulu star didn’t recreate Monroe’s signature curls, saying she “still wanted to me” — she still decided to undergo the transformation and wear her hair in a slick bun. Notably, she borrowed Marilyn’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962, which now lives inside the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum in Orlando, FL — but was not allowed to make any alternations.

The Armenian beauty was joined by others in her crew at North’s game: Kim’s close friend and SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus could be seen behind her in a black t-shirt, wide legged jeans and checkered Vans sneakers.

At one point, Kim reached out to hold North’s hand, revealing her long nude colored manicure. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be in conversation as they made their way to the game. It was also reported that Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell, 10, were with the group, but not pictured. The “Sweetest Sin” singer has previously shared that Maxwell and North are “best friends.”

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica said to Us Weekly in an April 2022 interview. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,” the singer turned fashion designer also said.