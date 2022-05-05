Kim Kardashian Panics Her ‘Hair Will Fall Out’ After 10 Hour Dye Job Before Met Gala: Watch

Kim Kardashian went to some great lengths to be the star of the show at Monday’s Met Gala, but it wasn’t just about the dress! The reality star, 41, not only slipped into the memorable gown worn by Marilyn Monroe as she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, she also dyed her hair platinum blonde to fully emulate the bombshell.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 hours already,” Kim stated in a head full of foils in a section of sister Kylie Jenner‘s video blog of the pre-gala getting-ready process. “I’ll risk getting my hair to fall out,” she joked, scurrying off screen for her stylist to tend to the now-platinum-colored locks.

Kim was definitely willing to do whatever it took to create the perfect Met Gala look! Other video footage, which shows Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, visiting the iconic dress’ home at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando, reveals that Kim couldn’t actually zip the dress up all the way. The clip, which you can see here, shows the reality star being helped into the figure-hugging gown, with various handlers struggling to lift the fabric over her backside without ripping it.

It took some more extreme measures to fully fit into the frock. Kim revealed she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks just to fit into the iconic dress, and when she realized that she still wasn’t fitting into it with just days until the Met Gala, she panicked. In the video, she appears to get anxious when the dress won’t lift over her butt. Pete is by her side, though, assuring her that it will be okay. “You’re good,” he tells her. “You’re good, relax.” Pete also keeps a firm grip on Kim’s hand as she sucks in to get the dress up.

The dress had to be handled with major precaution, and Kim changed into a replica after walking the Met Gala red carpet. Pete was once again by her side as they attended the high-profile event on May 2.

Although Kim has faced some backlash for her intense pre-Met Gala dieting, she admitted she was extremely proud of herself for doing whatever it took to wear Marilyn’s dress. Kim said that she cut out sugar and carbs and worked out in a sauna suit in order to lose the weight. After the Met Gala, she indulged in pizza and donuts to fulfill the cravings that she’d deprived herself of in the previous weeks.