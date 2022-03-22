Kim Kardashian Hits The Ocean In Low-Cut SKIMs Swimsuit For New Shoot

Well, she knows how to make a splash! Kim was her own best advertisement in a one-piece from her own SKIMS Swim line.

Kim Kardashian, 41, looked sensational as she slipped into the ocean to model a sexy suit from her new SKIMS Swim range. The bombshell embraced her hourglass curves wearing just a skin-toned one-piece and gold jewelry.

In the first two snaps, Kim struck a pose in the ocean after dark. She began by running through the water with her raven hair free and her suit splashed with water. The star’s head-to-toe bronze perfectly matched her figure-hugging suit, which was cut high on the hips and dipped low at the neck to offer maximum amounts of skin.

In the next photo, Kim highlighted her hourglass figure by putting her hands over her head and stuck one leg out seductively. Another offered a close look at her glowing glam, which the last saw the reality TV queen posing along the shore and pretending to grasp at the moon in the sky. “Dreams of paradise,” she captioned the snaps.

Kim’s sexy beach snaps come after she hosted a VIP launch event for her SKIMS Swimwear line in Miami on Sunday, Mar. 20. She looked unreal in a silver bikini top and skintight leggings during the event, which was also attended by sister Khloe Kardashian, tennis pro Naomi Osaka, model Karolina Kournikova, longtime Kardashian bestie Malika Haqq, and Madonna’s model daughter Lourdes Leon, among others. And of course Hulu was there filming the new Kardashian reality series, which is set to premiere on April 14.

Kim appears to be keeping her mind on business while her ex-husband Kanye West, 44, and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, continue their very public feud. The Yeezus rapper was recently dropped from performing at the Grammys after calling The Daily Show host Trevor Noah a racial slur during one of his online rants.

While Kim has been the primary target of Ye’s attacks, she is torn about the Grammy’s decision. “Kim has mixed feelings over Kanye’s Grammy fallout,” a source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to see Kanye’s career being altered negatively because she wants him to make a living as she knows that he is one of the best when he is on stage and behind the microphone. But she also believes that everyone including Kanye deserves consequences over their behavior.”