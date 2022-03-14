Kim Kardashian Returns To Bikini Content After Kanye & Pete Drama As She Announces SKIMS Swim

Kim Kardashian took a break from all of the Kanye & Pete Davidson drama to announce the launch of SKIMS Swim & she looked fabulous modeling the new bikinis.

Is there anything Kim Kardashian can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she announced that she will officially be launching SKIMS Swim. The 41-year-old took to social media to post a slew of sexy photos of herself rocking bikinis from the new line, which launched on March 18.

Kim posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “You’ve asked, we’ve listened @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT.” In the first photo, Kim rocked a tan two-piece featuring a scoop neck top with matching high-rise bottoms.

The second photo pictured Kim in the ocean wearing a pair of high-waisted teal biker shorts with a matching, strapless bandeau top. Her long hair was down and wet while she rocked a sultry smokey eye. Meanwhile, in another photo, Kim rocked a pair of brown tie-side string bikini bottoms with a cropped short sleeve top and massive gold hoops.

Another swimsuit shot pictured Kim lying in the sand while wearing a plunging teal triangle bikini with matching tie-side string bottoms. One of our favorite photos and swimsuits was definitely the sexy black cutout one-piece. It had a low-cut scoop neckline with massive cutouts around the bodice and waist.

As for the last swimsuit she wore, Kim rocked bright blue, high-rise bottoms with a matching cropped short-sleeve T-shirt with a high neck, putting her incredibly toned abs on full display.

Kim has been dealing with a ton of drama surrounding Kanye West and Pete Davidson lately. This weekend, Pete texted Kanye that he wanted to talk and wrote that he was “in bed with your wife,” after Kanye asked where he was.