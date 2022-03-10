Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Lingerie Under Puffer Coat From Pete Davidson Date

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging bra underneath the same puffer coat that she wore on her date with Pete Davidson a few weeks back.

Kim Kardashian was having fun reminiscing about her Valentine’s Day date with Pete Davidson when she posted a slew of photos rocking the same coat she wore on their date night. The 41-year-old mother of four posted three photos of herself sitting down in her closet while wearing the oversized puffer coat with a plunging nude bra underneath.

Is it blue or silver? pic.twitter.com/eMKLQuWjM1 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 10, 2022

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Is it blue or silver?” In the photos, Kim was wearing a blue Ding Yun Zhang Cropped Puffer Jacket, which turns silver when the camera flash is on. She had has long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves and she topped her look off with blue sweatpants.

The first time Kim wore the coat was on Feb. 14, when she and Pete were on a date in NYC. Kim styled the puffer coat with a pair of shiny gray, baggy Varenne V Cut Cargo Pants in Slush Stone, Balenciaga Bb0157S Sunglasses, and a pair of Yeezy Season 8 PVC Pumps in Smoke.

Kim has been wearing a variety of fun coats lately and just the other day she looked fabulous when she wore a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

Kim’s tight pants showed off her incredible figure while her cropped Balenciaga Black and White Leather Motorcycle Jacket was super fitted. She accessorized her look with a pair of Paris Texas Pointed Leather Knee-Length Boots, a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Top Handle Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses.