Fashion

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Lingerie Under Puffer Coat From Pete Davidson Date

kim kardashian
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NO SOCIAL MEDIA. NO PR SALES. NO YOUTUBE. NO BRAND RIGHTS Kim Kardashian leads the way as VIPs attend the opening of REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood, CA, USA. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5293793 030322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITALY - Reality Superstar Kim Kardashian showed off a whole load of cleavage as the sexy star was seen leaving her hotel in Milan during Milan Fashion Week. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patrick G. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging bra underneath the same puffer coat that she wore on her date with Pete Davidson a few weeks back.

Kim Kardashian was having fun reminiscing about her Valentine’s Day date with Pete Davidson when she posted a slew of photos rocking the same coat she wore on their date night. The 41-year-old mother of four posted three photos of herself sitting down in her closet while wearing the oversized puffer coat with a plunging nude bra underneath.

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Is it blue or silver?” In the photos, Kim was wearing a blue Ding Yun Zhang Cropped Puffer Jacket, which turns silver when the camera flash is on. She had has long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves and she topped her look off with blue sweatpants.

The first time Kim wore the coat was on Feb. 14, when she and Pete were on a date in NYC. Kim styled the puffer coat with a pair of shiny gray, baggy Varenne V Cut Cargo Pants in Slush Stone, Balenciaga Bb0157S Sunglasses, and a pair of Yeezy Season 8 PVC Pumps in Smoke.

Kim has been wearing a variety of fun coats lately and just the other day she looked fabulous when she wore a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

Related Gallery

Celebs Keeping Warm In Puffer Jackets For Winter: Photos Of Addison Rae, Jennifer Garner & More

Kendall Jenner poses by the ocean as she stars in Alo’s first ever Holiday Jackets and Coats campaign for Fall 2021. Alo - which stands for Air, Land and Ocean - says the collection is meant to be worn from coast to coast, with jackets and coats for every climate. The collection will drop throughout the holiday season, launching with the Stunner Puffer. Kendall has been a longstanding ambassador for the celebrity-favourite athletic brand, which also includes menswear, yoga gear and a beauty line focused on getting the ultimate glow. She says in a video for the campaign: “I actually remember the first time I went to Alo, must have been six or seven years ago. I feel like it was right when they popped up. “And I just loved it. I think there stuff is amazing, and so I’ve been on to Alo for a minute now.” *BYLINE: Alo/Mega. 05 Oct 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner stars in Alo’s Holiday Jackets and Coats campaign for Fall 2021. *BYLINE: Alo/Mega. Photo credit: Alo/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA793828_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
November 27, 2017: Model Hailey Baldwin wears fringed sweatpants with a cropped puffer jacket as she arrives to the airport in Miami, Florida. 27 Nov 2017 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA124593_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner is seen in Los Angeles, California. 13 Mar 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA379995_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim’s tight pants showed off her incredible figure while her cropped Balenciaga Black and White Leather Motorcycle Jacket was super fitted. She accessorized her look with a pair of Paris Texas Pointed Leather Knee-Length Boots, a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Top Handle Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses.