Kim Kardashian Slays In Daring Black Leather Crop Top After Filing New Kanye West Legal Docs

Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Another day, another sexy look for Kim Kardashian, who took Milan Fashion Week by storm in a sexy, plunging leather bralette with a matching coat & pants.

Ever since Kim Kardashian arrived at Milan Fashion Week, her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old mother of four was out on Feb. 24, when she put her toned abs on display in a tiny black leather bralette with a matching trench coat and trousers.

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she rocked this tiny, plunging black leather bralette with matching high-waisted trousers & a long trench coat on top while out during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. (BACKGRID)

Kim opted to wear a croc-embossed bralette that was so small and plunging, her ample cleavage was pouring out of the top. She styled her bra with a pair of matching high-waisted, paper bag, straight-leg trousers that were cinched in at her tiny waist. On top of her outfit, she donned a long black trench coat which she chose to leave wide-open.

As for her accessories, Kim rocked a cool pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, leather gloves, and pointed-toe heels. A slicked back middle-parted bun and a nude matte lip tied her whole look together.

Earlier that same day, Kim attended the Prada show when she wore a baggy, bright green leather suit, featuring a button-down shirt and matching straight-leg pants. On top of the outfit, she rocked a super oversized charcoal leather trench coat and topped her look off with sunglasses and boots.

Earlier that same day, Kim headed to the Prada show when she wore this bright green leather outfit with an oversized charcoal gray leather trench coat on top. (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Aside from these two leather looks, just the day before, Kim stepped out wearing a baggy PRADA caramel-colored Nappa leather long-sleeve jumpsuit which she kept wide open, revealing a plunging V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top. Later that night, she rocked a head-to-toe, skintight black latex ensemble featuring flare pants and a long-sleeve wrap shirt.

All of Kim’s sexy outfits come amidst the drama she is facing with her husband, Kanye West, with whom she is currently in a divorce battle. In a recent set of court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim is accusing Kanye of “emotional distress” due to his social media posts.