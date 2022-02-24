Kim Kardashian Slays In Daring Black Leather Crop Top After Filing New Kanye West Legal Docs
Another day, another sexy look for Kim Kardashian, who took Milan Fashion Week by storm in a sexy, plunging leather bralette with a matching coat & pants.
Ever since Kim Kardashian arrived at Milan Fashion Week, her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old mother of four was out on Feb. 24, when she put her toned abs on display in a tiny black leather bralette with a matching trench coat and trousers.
Kim opted to wear a croc-embossed bralette that was so small and plunging, her ample cleavage was pouring out of the top. She styled her bra with a pair of matching high-waisted, paper bag, straight-leg trousers that were cinched in at her tiny waist. On top of her outfit, she donned a long black trench coat which she chose to leave wide-open.
As for her accessories, Kim rocked a cool pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, leather gloves, and pointed-toe heels. A slicked back middle-parted bun and a nude matte lip tied her whole look together.
Earlier that same day, Kim attended the Prada show when she wore a baggy, bright green leather suit, featuring a button-down shirt and matching straight-leg pants. On top of the outfit, she rocked a super oversized charcoal leather trench coat and topped her look off with sunglasses and boots.
Aside from these two leather looks, just the day before, Kim stepped out wearing a baggy PRADA caramel-colored Nappa leather long-sleeve jumpsuit which she kept wide open, revealing a plunging V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top. Later that night, she rocked a head-to-toe, skintight black latex ensemble featuring flare pants and a long-sleeve wrap shirt.
All of Kim’s sexy outfits come amidst the drama she is facing with her husband, Kanye West, with whom she is currently in a divorce battle. In a recent set of court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim is accusing Kanye of “emotional distress” due to his social media posts.