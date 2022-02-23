Fashion

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lingerie In Plunging Gold Leather Jumpsuit At Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian didn’t leave much to the imagination when she rocked a gold yellow leather jumpsuit that was left unbuttoned to reveal her lingerie underneath.

Kim Kardashian, 41, landed in Milan for fashion week and her outfit did not disappoint. The mother-of-four looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging oversized gold jumpsuit which she kept unbuttoned to reveal her tiny plunging bra.

Kim Kardashian was out in Milan for fashion week when she wore this gold leather jumpsuit that she kept unbuttoned, revealing her plunging black V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top underneath. (Patrick G / BACKGRID)

Kim threw on an oversized gold leather jumpsuit that was unbuttoned all the way down to her waist revealing her tiny waist and toned abs. Underneath the one-piece, she rocked a plunging black V-neck Prada Re-Nylon Top that put her ample cleavage on display.

She accessorized with matching leather gloves, pointed-toe pumps, and rectangular sunglasses. As for her glam, she had her black hair slicked back into a sleek updo.

Kim has been on a roll lately with her sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a sultry photo from the pool. She opted to wear a tiny black bikini with a pair of black leather Chanel Coco Gloves and she topped her look off with Balenciaga Bb0156S Oversized Rectangular Sunglasses.

Aside from this look, Kim recently promoted her new SKIMS collection when she threw on a plunging nude bralette styled with matching tight shorts.

In the photo, Kim had her long black hair down in voluminous waves while her chest and tiny waist were on full display. Kim wore the Soft Smoothing Seamless set in the shade Desert featuring a strappy bralette with a low-cut V-neckline and matching, super high-waisted biker shorts.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Kim also posted two photos of herself in sexy lingerie sets. In the first photo, she rocked a tiny black triangle bralette that showed off ample cleavage with a super tiny G-string thong that was extremely low-rise in the front with high-waisted straps on the sides. In the second photo, she opted for a hot pink two-piece set.