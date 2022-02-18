Fashion

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist In Plunging Nude Bralette & Biker Shorts – Photo

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny nude bralette & matching biker shorts to promote her new SKIMS collection.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 41, she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and her latest look may just be our favorite. Kim promoted her new SKIMS collection when she threw on a plunging nude bralette that revealed ample cleavage, styled with matching tight shorts.

In the photo, Kim had her long black hair down in voluminous waves while her chest and tiny waist were on full display. Kim wore the Soft Smoothing Seamless set in the shade Desert featuring a strappy bralette with a low-cut V-neckline and matching, super high-waisted biker shorts.

The brand posted the photo with the caption, “The bra that does it all—light and buttery but with perfect support for everyday wear. Join the waitlist and shop the Soft Smoothing Seamless this Friday, February 18, at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. @KimKardashian wears the shade Desert.”

Aside from showing off her figure, Kim rocked gorgeous glam featuring a sultry brown smokey eye, super long lashes, and a nude glossy lip that was lined with a dark brown liner.

We have been loving Kim’s sexy SKIMS looks lately and just recently, the mother-of-four posted two photos of herself in sexy lingerie sets. In the first photo, she rocked a tiny black triangle bralette that showed off ample cleavage with a super tiny G-string thong that was extremely low-rise in the front with high-waisted straps on the sides.

As for the second photo, Kim rocked a hot pink set featuring a strappy bralette that was super tiny and put her chest on display. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms while she squatted down and held onto a black heart-shaped balloon.