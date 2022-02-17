Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 8, Rock Adorable Matching Pink Heart Pajamas – Photos

Kim Kardashian & her daughter North West looked adorable when they snuggled up in bed together rocking matching pink heart print pajamas.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and North West, 8, are the cutest mother-daughter-duo and they proved that when they rocked matching pajamas. Kim posted a slew of photos of her and North lying in bed together while wearing pink pajamas with tiny pink hearts all over them. In the photos, they had their arms around each other as they snuggled up in a cozy pink bed with silk sheets.

Kim posted three silly selfies of them – one smiling, one doing peace signs, and one of them sticking their tongues out. The set was super cute and comes just two days after they both wore yet another matching outfit.

A few days earlier, Kim and North were out in LA with cousin Penelope Disick, 9, when they rocked head-to-toe pink outfits. Kim looked fabulous when she rocked a Balenciaga ensemble featuring a tight pink shirt with a massive, oversized neon pink Balenciaga Asymmetric-Hem Neon Puffer Coat on top.

Kim left the jacket unzipped and accessorized with black Balenciaga Bb0156S Oversized Rectangular Sunglasses and tight pink Balenciaga Knife Shark Leather over the Knee Boots with pointed toes and super high heels.

North looked just as stylish when she matched mom in pink. She wore a pair of high-waisted baggy pink velour straight leg sweat pants with a matching turtleneck long-sleeve top. She topped her look off with black and white checkered Vans sneakers and long braids that were dyed pink.

Kim has been loving the color pink lately and just recently she posted photos wearing matching pink sets from Skims that were made up of crop tops and tiny shorts. Meanwhile, another one of our favorite pink looks from her recently was her fabulous bubblegum pink workout outfit from Bo+Tee that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display.