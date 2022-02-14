Fashion

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Figure In Tiny Lingerie For Valentine’s Day – Photos

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian celebrated Valentine’s Day in style when she showed off her toned figure in two sexy lingerie sets.

Kim Kardashian, 41, looked better than ever for her latest SKIMS Valentine’s Day post when she rocked not one, but two different lingerie sets. In the first photo, Kim put her entire figure on display as she held up a black SKIMS heart above her head while rocking a black two-piece set.

The mother-of-four rocked a tiny black triangle bralette that showed off ample cleavage with a super tiny G-string thong that was extremely low-rise in the front with high-waisted straps on the sides.

In the second photo, Kim rocked a hot pink set featuring a strappy bralette that was super tiny and put her chest on display. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms while she squatted down and held onto a black heart-shaped balloon.

As for her glam in both of the photos, Kim had her long black hair down and straight while parted in middle. A sultry smokey eye and a simple nude matte lip completed her look.

Kim has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting sexy photos and just the other day she put her chest on display while at the gym. She rocked a plunging blue one-piece unitard that had an extremely low-cut scoop neckline and was skintight.

Kim posted a photo of herself in the skintight one-piece with the caption, “Chin up or the crown slips.” She styled her look with a pair of black and gray chunky sneakers and a slicked-back ponytail.

Kim has been rocking a slew of fabulous workout outfits lately and aside from this onesie, she recently rocked a bubblegum pink set from Bo+Tee that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display.