Kim Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Workout Style In Unitard At The Gym – Photo

Kim Kardashian flaunted her incredible figure when she rocked a skintight unitard while working out at the gym.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 41, loves going to the gym and her workout outfits just keep getting sexier and sexier. Her latest outfit was a sexy plunging blue one-piece unitard that had an extremely low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Kim posted a photo of herself in the skintight one-piece with the caption, “Chin up or the crown slips.” She styled her look with a pair of black and gray chunky sneakers and a slicked-back ponytail.

Kim has been rocking a slew of fabulous workout outfits lately and aside from this onesie, she recently rocked a bubblegum pink set from Bo+Tee that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display.

Kim’s crop top featured one thick strap and one spaghetti strap with a plunging scoop neckline. She styled her outfit with a slicked-back high ponytail featuring super long hair in the back and completed her pink look with a pair of pink and gray chunky sneakers.

When Kim isn’t dressed up for the gym, she is usually flaunting her toned figure in sexy bikinis and that’s exactly what she did for her latest KKW ad.

Kim posted a photo of herself nearly topless, as her top fell off while she rolled around in the sand. In the photo, Kim was lying down in the sand while wearing a nude string bikini. The top of her bikini fell off and revealed her bare chest which she covered up with one hand. Kim’s entire body was on full display in this sexy photo and she topped it off with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.