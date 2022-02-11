Kanye West Raps About Letting Pete Davidson ‘Have His Wife’ Kim Kardashian In Fresh Diss Song

The Kanye-Kim drama has been explosive lately. The rapper’s gone on a slew of rants about his ex on Instagram. He called Kim out for allowing their daughter North, 8, to use TikTok. After Kim broke her silence on the matter and defended herself, Kanye clapped back and made some serious accusations against her. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

Ye has deleted all his Instagram posts pertaining to Kim. A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids. During all this drama, Kanye has been continuing his romance with actress Julia Fox.