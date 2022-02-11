Listen

Kanye West Raps About Letting Pete Davidson ‘Have His Wife’ Kim Kardashian In Fresh Diss Song

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Kanye West calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in a new rap song. He even brings up not being invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

Kanye West, 44, didn’t hold back about Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, in Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God,” which features Ye and Alicia Keys. Kanye took shots at his ex-wife’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on the track, amidst turmoil between the famous exes who share four children. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye sings.
Kanye West
Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week on January 23 (Photo: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)
The “Gold Digger” rapper also mentioned his daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party which, according to Kanye, Kim did not invite him to. “They threw a party, won’t even invite you / You black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho, it’s like a cycle / If you text me anything hype you better text back and say it’s a typo.”
Kanye dissed Kim and Pete’s blossoming relationship another time on the track. “And if I let ’em have my wife, n***as should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee,” he sings. Ye previously called out his ex-wife’s new boyfriend in his song “My Life Was Never Eazy” that came out in January. He mentioned beating Pete up in the track. 
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian in Santa Monica on November 21, 2021 (Photo: MEGA)

The Kanye-Kim drama has been explosive lately. The rapper’s gone on a slew of rants about his ex on Instagram. He called Kim out for allowing their daughter North, 8, to use TikTok. After Kim broke her silence on the matter and defended herself, Kanye clapped back and made some serious accusations against her. “What do you mean by main provider?” Kanye wrote. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address. You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs.”

Ye has deleted all his Instagram posts pertaining to Kim. A source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Kim may have to resort to taking “legal actions” against her ex-husband in order to protect their kids. During all this drama, Kanye has been continuing his romance with actress Julia Fox.