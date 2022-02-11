Kim Kardashian Loses Her Bikini Top While Rolling In The Sand In Her New Ad For KKW

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when her bikini top fell off while she rolled around in the sand for a new KKW ad.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit for her KKW line and her latest ad for Valentine’s Day may just be her sexiest to date. Kim posted a photo of herself nearly topless, as her top fell off while she rolled around in the sand.

Our Valentine's Day Sale begins now. 💘 Save 40% on our most romantic fragrances through February 14th at 11:59pm PST. No code needed, just add to cart. https://t.co/sUZMH8MOAO pic.twitter.com/qMGsUEWMHq — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) February 11, 2022

In the photo, Kim was lying down in the sand while wearing a nude string bikini. The top of her bikini fell off and revealed her bare chest which she covered up with one hand. Kim’s entire body was on full display in this sexy photo and she topped it off with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.

Kim has been on a roll with her sexy outfits lately and just the other day she landed the cover of Vogue. Kim slayed the cover in a patterned Loewe dress that had a cool geometric bodice and a tight skirt. In another one of our favorite photos from the shoot, she rocked a white Balmain dress with a high halterneck and a strapless bandeau around her chest.

The sides of the dress were completely cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist, while the skirt had a plunging slit on the side, showing off her toned, bare leg. She topped her look off with a cool pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Perhaps her sexiest photo from the shoot though was her skintight, long-sleeve white Balenciaga bodysuit that had a thong bottom that revealed her bare butt. The photo was taken from the back to reveal her famous bottom and she accessorized with white elbow-length Balenciaga gloves.