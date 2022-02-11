Fashion

Kim Kardashian Loses Her Bikini Top While Rolling In The Sand In Her New Ad For KKW

kim kardashian
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when her bikini top fell off while she rolled around in the sand for a new KKW ad.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit for her KKW line and her latest ad for Valentine’s Day may just be her sexiest to date. Kim posted a photo of herself nearly topless, as her top fell off while she rolled around in the sand.

In the photo, Kim was lying down in the sand while wearing a nude string bikini. The top of her bikini fell off and revealed her bare chest which she covered up with one hand. Kim’s entire body was on full display in this sexy photo and she topped it off with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy brown lip.

Kim has been on a roll with her sexy outfits lately and just the other day she landed the cover of Vogue. Kim slayed the cover in a patterned Loewe dress that had a cool geometric bodice and a tight skirt. In another one of our favorite photos from the shoot, she rocked a white Balmain dress with a high halterneck and a strapless bandeau around her chest.

The sides of the dress were completely cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist, while the skirt had a plunging slit on the side, showing off her toned, bare leg. She topped her look off with a cool pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest New Single Looks After Kanye West Split

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Perhaps her sexiest photo from the shoot though was her skintight, long-sleeve white Balenciaga bodysuit that had a thong bottom that revealed her bare butt. The photo was taken from the back to reveal her famous bottom and she accessorized with white elbow-length Balenciaga gloves.