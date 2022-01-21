Kim Kardashian Gives Barbie Vibes In Pink Workout Crop Top & Leggings

Kim Kardashian channeled Barbie when she rocked a bubblegum pink workout set featuring a sports bra & leggings.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is always posting about her workouts on social media and her latest fitness outfit may just be our favorite. Kim posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a workout set from Bo+Tee that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display.

Kim posted the photos of herself with the caption, “Always,” with a peace sign and a pink heart. Kim’s crop top featured one thick strap and one spaghetti strap with a plunging scoop neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

She styled her outfit with a slicked-back high ponytail with super long hair in the back and completed her pink look with a pair of pink and gray chunky sneakers.

Kim has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy outfits and just yesterday she flaunted her incredible figure in a nude turtleneck swimsuit. She went swimming in the pool while wearing the nude suit that had high-rise bottoms.

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry #TiffanyPartner.” In the photos, Kim rocked a turtleneck bathing suit that had high-rise bottoms.

She accessorized her look with all Tiffany & Co. jewels including a Tiffany Knot Ring, Tiffany Knot Double Row Ring, and Tiffany Knot Earrings. As for her glam, she rocked a slicked back wet ponytail, a nude matte lip with dark lip liner, and a sultry smokey eye.

Kim has been on a roll with sexy swimsuits photos and just the other day she posted a photo of herself lounging on the beach in a sexy black Good American bikini featuring the triangle Perfect Fit Top and the matching thin-strap Perfect Fit Bottoms.