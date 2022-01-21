Kim Kardashian Rocks Nude One-Piece Swimsuit In The Pool For Sexy Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight nude one-piece swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool for a sexy new jewelry campaign.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian, 41, it is that she loves a sexy photo shoot. The mother-of-four proved that when she posted a slideshow of sexy photos of herself rocking a nude one-piece swimsuit while swimming in the pool.

Kim posted the photos with the caption, “Soaking up the sun in my @tiffanyandco Knot Jewelry #TiffanyPartner.” In the photos, Kim rocked a turtleneck bathing suit that had high-rise bottoms. She accessorized her look with all Tiffany & Co. jewels including a Tiffany Knot Ring, Tiffany Knot Double Row Ring, and Tiffany Knot Earrings.

As for her glam, she rocked a slicked back wet ponytail, a nude matte lip with dark lip liner, and a sultry smokey eye.

Kim has been on a roll with sexy swimsuits photos and just the other day she posted a photo of herself lounging on the beach in a sexy black Good American bikini featuring the triangle Perfect Fit Top and the matching thin-strap Perfect Fit Bottoms.

She also recently showed off her incredible figure when she posed standing up on the beach in a pearly white Kailana Swim Ivory Triangle Bikini Top paired with the matching side-tie ruched Kailana Swim Ivory Triangle Bikini Bottoms.

Kim loves neutral colors and aside from her nude one-piece, she recently rocked a Skyler Swimwear Bikini while tanning by the pool. She wore the VII Bottoms with the matching VII Top, both in the shade of Cacao.