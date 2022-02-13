Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Silver Boots & Pete Davidson Rocks Baggy Jeans Amid Kanye Attacks

She’s unbothered! Kim Kardashian looked went all out in a sparkling coat amid Kanye West’s continued social media blitz aimed at BF Pete Davidson.

If Kim Kardashian knows anything, it’s that happiness is the best revenge. As ex-husband Kanye West continues his Instagram rant against Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim looked unbothered and happy in new photos of her enjoying a date night out in NYC with Pete. Rocking thigh-high metallic boots and sparkly, fringed coat, Kim was all smiles as she held hands with Pete, taking her mind off the family drama on her phone.

In the new photos, Pete was seen escorting Kim out of a black SUV into Brooklyn restaurant Lilia. As she entered holding hands with Pete, Kim rocked stylish black shades to shield her eyes. A Balenciaga girl through and through, and recently the face of their new campaign, Kim completed her look with a stunning $23,000 faux fur coat from the brand. When she removed it in the restaurant, she revealed a stylish, metallic ribbed dress with a high slit. In contrast (yet in character), Pete wore a much more casual look, opting for a Carhartt jacket, dark baggy jeans, and a white tee.

Though the couple looked happy and relaxed in the paparazzi shots, Kim and Pete have been facing serious drama with Kim’s ex Kanye. Since their feud heated up at the end of the year after Kanye accused Kim of trying to keep him from daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kanye has brought many of his grievances directly to his millions of followers on Instagram. Even bringing Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Timotheé Chalamet into the mess.

Kanye’s Instagram tirade even had some suspecting a security breach. But a Feb. 13 post from Kanye confirmed the rapper hasn’t been hacked; he’s just speaking his unfettered truth. Ahead of Kanye’s planned attendance with his children to Super Bowl in Los Angeles (where he said he “wished” Kim would be in one post, even tagging her), Kanye also posted a picture of a sign outside the stadium stating: “Trust Jesus.”