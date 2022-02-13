Michael Che Shuts Down Kanye West’s Offer Not To Work With Pete Davidson

Michael Che has an interesting and humorous counteroffer for Kanye West’s request to not work with Pete Davidson. Based on the tone of the ‘SNL’s actor response, it doesn’t seem like he’ll ditch Pete anytime soon.

Michael Che’s loyalty can’t be bought, at least not as easily as Kanye West thinks. The Saturday Night Live actor responded to the rapper’s offer to not with his co-star Pete Davidson. Michael uploaded his multi-page response to Instagram and as to be expected, it was filled with jokes and digs at the “Gold Digger” rapper. “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the first page read.

He then joked that he could possibly be persuaded with an offer that was no less than “triple salary.” “That’s right, 90k a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office,” he quipped. His requests got more and more specific as he flipped each page of his notebook which included “a pair of red Octobers,” “some beats for my band ‘The Butt Slaps'” and “you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins.”

This counteroffer comes after Ye offered the comedian double his salary to not work on SNL with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Along with this offer, he included a picture of him posing with a notepad that read, “My account is not hacked 2/13/22.” Even though Che was most definitely joking, it’s certainly a counter that Ye could meet so the SNL actor can possibly expect a pair of Yeezys in his future.

This comes as Ye’s rivalry with Pete goes stronger. The rapper has made it clear that he’s not thrilled with Pete and the SKIMS founder’s relationship. In fact, he first challenged the King of Staten Island actor when he released a track dissing him and threatening to beat him up. Pete laughed it off at the time and it seems he still has no interest in escalating the feud.

The “Praise God” rapper uploaded a text conversation between them where Pete talked about meeting his girlfriend and Kanye’s children. “I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise,” Pete’s text to Ye read. “How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” However, the rapper did not take the olive branch and responded, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” on his Insta post.