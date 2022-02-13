See Message

Michael Che Shuts Down Kanye West’s Offer Not To Work With Pete Davidson

Michael Che, Kanye West
NBC/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 Music Grammy Nominations, Toronto, Canada - 8 Oct 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Michael Che has an interesting and humorous counteroffer for Kanye West’s request to not work with Pete Davidson. Based on the tone of the ‘SNL’s actor response, it doesn’t seem like he’ll ditch Pete anytime soon.

Michael Che’s loyalty can’t be bought, at least not as easily as Kanye West thinks. The Saturday Night Live actor responded to the rapper’s offer to not with his co-star Pete Davidson. Michael uploaded his multi-page response to Instagram and as to be expected, it was filled with jokes and digs at the “Gold Digger” rapper. “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” the first page read.

He then joked that he could possibly be persuaded with an offer that was no less than “triple salary.” “That’s right, 90k a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office,” he quipped. His requests got more and more specific as he flipped each page of his notebook which included “a pair of red Octobers,” “some beats for my band ‘The Butt Slaps'” and “you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins.”

This counteroffer comes after Ye offered the comedian double his salary to not work on SNL with Pete Davidson, who is currently dating his ex-wife Kim KardashianAlong with this offer, he included a picture of him posing with a notepad that read, “My account is not hacked 2/13/22.” Even though Che was most definitely joking, it’s certainly a counter that Ye could meet so the SNL actor can possibly expect a pair of Yeezys in his future.

This comes as Ye’s rivalry with Pete goes stronger. The rapper has made it clear that he’s not thrilled with Pete and the SKIMS founder’s relationship. In fact, he first challenged the King of Staten Island actor when he released a track dissing him and threatening to beat him up. Pete laughed it off at the time and it seems he still has no interest in escalating the feud.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson -- Photos Of The Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

The “Praise God” rapper uploaded a text conversation between them where Pete talked about meeting his girlfriend and Kanye’s children. “I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise,” Pete’s text to Ye read. “How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” However, the rapper did not take the olive branch and responded, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” on his Insta post.

 