Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 8, Match In Pink While Out With Penelope Disick – Photos

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS/SplashNews
Kim Kardashian and North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about, New York, USA - 15 Jun 2018 Kanye West, North West Hollywood and mom Kim Kardashian West New York City
Kim Kardashian & her daughter North West looked ready for Valentine’s Day when they rocked head-to-toe pink outfits while out in LA with Penelope Disick.

Kim Kardashian, 41, her daughter North West, 8, coordinated their outfits for Valentine’s Day when they opted to wear matching, all pink outfits while running errands in LA. Also with them was cousin Penelope Disick, 9, who opted to wear all red.

Kim Kardashian. (Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS/SplashNews)

Kim looked fabulous when she rocked a Balenciaga ensemble featuring a tight pink shirt with a massive, oversized neon pink winter coat on top. She left the jacket unzipped and accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and over-the-knee, tight pink leather boots with pointed toes and super high heels.

Kim Kardashian & North West in matching outfits. (SplashNews)

North looked adorable when she matched mom in pink. She wore a pair of high-waisted baggy pink velour straight leg sweat pants with a matching turtleneck long-sleeve top. She topped her look off with black and white checkered Vans sneakers and long braids that were dyed pink.

Kim has been loving the color pink lately and just recently she posted a slew of photos wearing matching pink sets from Skims that were made up of crop tops and tiny shorts.

Another one of our favorite pink looks from her recently was her fabulous bubblegum pink workout outfit from Bo+Tee that put her tiny waist and toned abs on display.

Kim’s crop top featured one thick strap and one spaghetti strap with a plunging scoop neckline. She styled her outfit with a slicked-back high ponytail featuring super long hair in the back and completed her pink look with a pair of pink and gray chunky sneakers.