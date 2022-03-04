Fashion

Kim Kardashian Slays In Black Leather Balenciaga Outfit After Kanye’s Offensive Pete Davidson Video

kim kardashian
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she wore a skintight black leather Balenciaga outfit to a Revolve event in LA on March 3.

Kim Kardashian is officially back from fashion week and her outfits are still fabulous. The 41-year-old mother of four looked amazing when she attended a Revolve event in Los Angeles on March 3. For the event, Kim threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black leather pants with a motorcycle jacket and boots.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked fabulous at a Revolve event in LA on March 3, when she wore a pair of high-waisted leather pants with a cropped Balenciaga Black and White Leather Motorcycle Jacket, Paris Texas Pointed Leather Knee-Length Boots, a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Top Handle Bag & Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. (RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com)

Kim’s tight pants showed off her incredible figure while her cropped Balenciaga Black and White Leather Motorcycle Jacket was super fitted. She accessorized her look with a pair of Paris Texas Pointed Leather Knee-Length Boots, a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Top Handle Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses.

Kim’s sexy outfit comes on the heels of the latest Kanye West controversy involving his latest music video. In the video, Kanye seems to kill Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, showing graphic images of Pete’s head buried in the ground. While the video was extremely offensive, Kim managed to remain cool, calm, and collected.

Kim has been loving leather lately and just last week she was at Milan Fashion Week when she put her toned abs on display in a tiny black leather bralette with a matching trench coat and trousers.

Kim opted to wear a croc-embossed bralette that was so small and plunging, her ample cleavage was pouring out of the top. She styled her bra with a pair of matching high-waisted, paper bag, straight-leg trousers that were cinched in at her tiny waist. On top of her outfit, she donned a long black trench coat which she chose to leave wide-open.