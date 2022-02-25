Kim Kardashian Squeezes Into Skintight Leather Dress After Kanye & Chaney Jones’ Shopping Date

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight black leather dress during Milan Fashion Week while Kanye & Chaney Jones enjoyed a shopping date.

Another day, another leather outfit for Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old was out during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24, when she looked extremely sexy in a tight black leather maxi dress that highlighted her curvaceous figure. The long-sleeve dress was so tight, we’re not sure how she was able to get it on or take it off.

Kim’s dress featured a turtleneck and a tight pencil skirt that made it a bit hard for her to walk. She accessorized her look with a pair of black leather gloves, rectangular sunglasses, and boots.

That same day, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, was out on a shopping trip in Miami with Chaney Jones, 24, when the pair stopped by Balenciaga.

Kim has not been allowing her marriage drama to get to her though, and instead, she’s been taking Milan Fashion Week by storm in a slew of gorgeous outfits. These past few days Kim has especially been loving leather and just the day before, she put her toned abs on display in a tiny black leather bralette with a matching trench coat and trousers.

Kim wore a croc-embossed bralette that was so small and plunging, her ample cleavage was pouring out of the top. She styled her bra with a pair of matching high-waisted, paper bag, straight-leg trousers that were cinched in at her tiny waist. On top of her outfit, she donned a long black trench coat which she chose to leave wide-open.

Earlier that day, Kim attended the Prada show when she wore a baggy, bright green leather suit, featuring a button-down shirt and matching straight-leg pants. On top of the outfit, she rocked a super oversized charcoal leather trench coat and topped her look off with sunglasses and boots.