Pete Davidson Reveals New Tattoo With Kim Kardashian’s Name Amid Kanye West Drama — Photo

In a photo allegedly taken ‘in bed’ with Kim Kardashian, Pete inadvertently revealed he got a new tattoo with her name!

Pete Davidson, 28, has some fresh new ink in honor of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41! The SNL star inadvertently revealed the tattoo on his chest reading “Kim” during a heated text message exchange with Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44, on Sunday, March 13. Pete shared the lengthy exchange via friend Dave Sirus after Ye alleged that he was being “antagonized” by the comedian who had been “bragging” about being “in bed” with Kim.

no way he already got a Kim tattoo… pic.twitter.com/wue1vqqmrW — bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) March 13, 2022

The Staten Island native began the exchange in response to Kanye’s earlier posts pertaining to Kim and her decision to allow their daughter North, 8, use the TikTok app. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up,” Pete said in response to Ye’s initial social media posts, which were also made on March 13. Kanye seemed taken aback by Pete’s test, replying, “Oh you using profanity, Where are you right now?”

Kanye West’s and Pete Davidson’s texts revealed ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/HxPrt3Ohxh — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 13, 2022

Pete cheekily replied, “In bed with your wife” alongside the photo in question that revealed the tattoo. The comedian appeared to be shirtless in bed, presumably at the Beverly Hills Hotel where he and Kim regularly stay (Pete also indicated he had a room there during the text exchange when he invited Kanye over to talk things out cordially). In signature Pete fashion, he stuck his tongue out at the camera and flashed a peace sign.

The image and “bed” text were initially brought up by Kanye in a subsequent post prior to Pete making his receipts public. “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Ye said. “I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name…Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife,” he said.

Pete’s new ink comes just shy of his six-month anniversary with The Kardashians on Hulu star. The unexpected couple linked up romantically after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 7 episode, which was attended by Kanye in the audience. During the episode, the SKIMS founder and King of Staten Island star shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. Days later, they were seen hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm prompting speculation that their friendship had taken a romantic turn.

Kim and Pete more or less confirmed they were dating with a series of PDA handholding photos in Palm Springs, California less than a month later. Following months of dates in NYC and Los Angeles, a “legally single” Kim decided to go Instagram official with Pete earlier this week — sharing a series of cute candid snaps to her feed. She also teased that she would be talking about the romance in the new Hulu series to Variety, which is set to premiere on April 14.

Notably, Pete has been actively removing tattoos with a painful laser process — making the addition of the “Kim” tattoo a curious choice. While shirtless in Miami ahead of his New Year’s Eve special, the colored tats on his chest were looking noticeably more faded after several months of treatments. “Burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you,” he said to Seth Meyers last May, explaining that he wanted to get rid of them due to the length of time they take to cover on sets.