Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson In Romantic, IG Official Photos

Kim Kardashian and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star are taking the next big step in their relationship and going Instagram Official, with Kim sharing romantic photos of the two.

The relationship must be going well for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! The SKIMS founder made the couple Instagram official, when she posted the first photos of herself and Pete on Friday March 11. Kim, 41, sat on the floor with the 28-year-old cozied up to her, as it looked like she was going in for a kiss.

Whose car are we gonna take?! pic.twitter.com/fdM4ikaFpL — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2022

The pair looked absolutely smitten as they relaxed on the floor and looked like they were going to kiss. The pair also seemed like they got a little bit silly taking selfies, and The King of Staten Island star even borrowed Kim’s glasses for some goofy, black-and-white selfies together! The shots looked super candid, and it seemed like the pair were just having fun as they were taking them! “Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kim captioned the post and tweet.

Kim looked as glamorous as always in a silver fur coat with huge black sunglasses and shiny, metallic boots. She accessorized with a huge pair of sunglasses, which it looked like Pete took for the final photo. One of the photos looked like a more candid snap that Pete probably got while she was adjusting her glasses. Meanwhile, the SNL star was dressed a bit more casually in a flannel and t-shirt under a dark jacket, as he laid his head in Kim’s lap.

Pete and Kim first seemed to kindle their romance when the KUWTK star hosted SNL on October 9. The pair starred in a sketch where Pete played Aladdin to Kim’s Princess Jasmine. Shortly after Kim’s hosting debut, the duo were spotted holding hands during a romantic outing at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm towards the end of October. In the five months since they’ve been dating, their romance has only seemed to have gotten stronger, with a source close to Pete revealing to HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s “lovestruck” by Kim.

They’ve also received tons of pushback from Kim’s ex Kanye West. The “Runaway” rapper has had many public outbursts where he’s shown his disapproval for Kim and Pete’s relationship. Most notably, Kanye made two music videos for his new song “Eazy,” where he was depicted attacking and burying the funnyman.