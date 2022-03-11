Pete Davidson Vows To ‘Stick By’ Kim Kardashian No Matter What Kanye Says Or Does : He’s ‘Lovesick’

Pete Davidson ‘isn’t going anywhere’ amid Kim Kardashian’s contentious divorce with Kanye West and all of the drama has ‘only made them stronger.’

Despite Kanye West’s insults, threats and social media posts, Pete Davidson isn’t going anywhere! A source close to the comedian EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that he has “fallen hard” for Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and he has been sure to reassure her amid the divorce drama. “Pete has told Kim in every way possible that he isn’t going anywhere, and he really couldn’t care less what Kanye does.” the source shared.

If anything, the rapper’s relentlessness has only reportedly brought the couple closer together. “Nothing surprises him when it comes to Kanye and he is not going to let Kim get away. This whole saga has only made them stronger,” our source continued, adding, “Pete will stick by her for as long as she will let him. He’s lovestruck.” And that’s good for the SKIMS founder because it doesn’t seem like the “Gold Digger” will be letting up anytime soon.

A second source said Saturday Night Live actor’s not letting Ye’s musings phase him. “Pete is not scared of Kanye, he is very busy with work and dealing with having an amazing relationship with Kim that is making his focus steer clear from Kanye,” the source divulged. Ignoring Kanye is no easy feat either.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has made it clear how he feels about Pete– or as he likes to call him, “Skete.” He has posted endless amounts of post slamming Pete from calling out his acting on SNL to leaking his texts. Pete had texted him seemingly to try to make peace and offered hope they could all hang out with the kids one day. But Ye instead shared the texts with the world and insisted Pete would never meet his kids. The most unnerving post may have been his music video for “Eazy” in which an animated version of himself drags Pete’s dead body and holds his decapitated head.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reportedly been concerned that her ex-husbands behavior will scare Pete off. “As confident a woman as Kim is, she’s still human and so she has her insecurities when it comes to relationships, just like everybody else,” a separate source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Fortunately, it seems that Kim has nothing to worry about.