Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That Kanye West Drama Will ‘Scare’ Pete Davidson Away

Kim Kardashian ‘has her apprehensions’ about her new relationship with Pete Davidson and ‘understands’ if her ex Kanye West’s negative feelings and actions about him could get to be ‘too much.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, is enjoying her new romance with Pete Davidson, 28, but she apparently has fears that he may eventually walk away. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “understands” that her ex Kanye West‘s public messages and actions regarding the Saturday Night Live comedian, including a scene in his new music video that made it look like he was burying him alive, may eventually get to him and cause their relationship to end.

“As confident a woman as Kim is, she’s still human and so she has her insecurities when it comes to relationships, just like everybody else,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “ Kim is really falling for Pete in so many ways. She sees what a good heart he has, he makes her laugh, he supports her. Pete really is what Kim has been looking for in a man, but she has her concerns that maybe all of this drama with Kanye will push him away or even scare him off.”

“She has her apprehensions and isn’t completely confident that this relationship can make it for the long haul,” the source continued. “She absolutely understands if this is too much to take on, especially for someone who doesn’t have kids and who hasn’t been married. At the end of the day, she knows what is meant to be will be, but she hopes Pete is willing and able to be by her side through it all.”

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, it seems the beauty wants to move on from him and continue to get to know her new beau. Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye, whom she married in 2014. Since then, they’ve been spotted on various PDA-filled outings together and seem very happy, but Ye has made it known he’s not a fan of the connection and wants Kim back. Despite his wishes, other than co-parenting their four children, including, 8,, 6,, 4, and, 2, it seems the beauty wants to move on from him and continue to get to know her new beau.

“ Kim is on a tight rope right now dealing with Kanye, being a mom, her own work and her budding relationship with Pete and all she is dealing with is getting her very anxious,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “She loves Pete and all that he has brought to her life and loves his carefree way about things, and she doesn’t want to lose it. She would just hate it if what Kanye has been doing or their distance and career obligations would ruin what they have. She just has some extra concern, especially since she has been through many relationships that have not worked out. She is looking to Pete to break that trend and she is willing to really fight for the relationship to stay strong regardless of any randomness that happens from outside interferences.”

Kim joked with her sisters that she was already taken the second she became legally single last week following the court signing off on her request to terminate her marriage to Kanye,” a third insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Regardless of what Kanye thinks, he knows that Pete has nothing to do with losing Kim as his wife. She left Kanye way before meeting Pete and everyone knows this, including Pete.” Kim’s hopes to move on with Pete seem to be coming true. Last week, a judge at her court hearing granted her wish to become legally single after a year-long separation from Kanye. “joked with her sisters that she was already taken the second she became legally single last week following the court signing off on her request to terminate her marriage to Kanye,” a third insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Regardless of what Kanye thinks, he knows that Pete has nothing to do with losingas his wife. She left Kanye way before meeting Pete and everyone knows this, including Pete.”