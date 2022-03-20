Kim Kardashian Wears Metallic Bikini Top & Khloe Rocks A Blue Dress For SKIMS Swim Party: Photos

Double trouble! Kim Kardashian was joined by Khloe and other friends to celebrate the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami on March 19.

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian, 41, as she headed to the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami’s Arts District! The California native channeled the 2000s in a chrome colored bikini top and matching leggings as she headed to the event on Saturday, March 19. She kept her raven hued locks down and straight, accessorizing with an oversized pair of sunglasses as she snapped photos outside the venue.

Kim was joined by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, who looked equally as gorgeous for the night out. The Good American founder was on-trend in a sporty inspired ceylon blue mini dress with sheer mesh panelling to reveal a bikini style top underneath. The blonde bombshell was all Miami vibes with a loose beach wave in her hair, a late 90s inspired pair of sunglasses and a bright orange manicure! Other pals on hand included Stephanie Shepherd, SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus, Malika Haqq, and cousin duo Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

Kim documented the night out via her Instagram story, confirming that the new pop-up — housed in a unique chrome box structure with an infinity-edge water feature cascading down the sides — is now open. “We’ve hit the beach!” an Instagram story read, listing the location and hours for the space, which was designed by Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger. “Hi guys! We are in Miami,” she announced in another video, as Khloe could be heard saying the word “chandelier” in a southern accent behind her.

SKIMS marked its forray into swimwear this week with 9 silhouettes offered 7 colorways that can be mixed and matched. The brands usual neutrals are included in the drop, along with a bright, electric blue and Y2K inspired baby blue tone. Inclusion is a key focus with sizes in XXS – 4X along with a wide range of cuts, including bike shorts, long sleeve tops or more revealing bikinis.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami!” Kim said in a statement ahead of the pop-up opening. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream – it’s one of my favorite destinations and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.” The mom-of-four previously opened a highly successful SKIMS pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The SKIMS Swim pop-up will be open daily for a limited time beginning March 19th from 11:00AM to 8:00PM at 95 NE 40TH ST, Miami, FL 33137.