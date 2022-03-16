Kim & Khloe Kardashian Match In Black Leather Outfits For Kendall’s Tequila Event At Lavo – Photos

Leather babes! Kim and Khloe were spotted heading to newly opened hotspot to support sister Kendall’s 818 brand on March 16.



The Kardashian sisters are all about that leather trend! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, twinned in black leather looks while heading to sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila event at Lavo Ristorante on Wednesday, March 16. Kim channeled The Matrix with a chic leather trench, just like the one Kris Jenner wore on the cover of Variety, and her go-to black gloves and boots.

Meanwhile, Khloe opted for a patent pair of straight leg bottoms that appeared to feature an embossed pattern. The Good American founder kept it light on top with a flouncy black top with a zipper, adding a pair of pointy pumps on the bottom. She finished the look with a large pair of silver hoop earrings and a unique pair of sunglasses, keeping her blonde locks back into a sleek bun. Kim, a known sunglasses lover, also added a futuristic pair of shades to her outfit.

The sisters arrived together to enter the newly opened Los Angeles post for Lavo, which is part of the TAO Group (Kim has been known to celebrate her birthday at TAO over the years). While Lavo is known as a nightclub in Las Vegas, the Sunset Strip eatery is a totally different vibe with an open air room that features plenty of greenery and a retractable roof. The highly anticipated spot opened on March 15, just in time for Kendall to host an event for her popular 818 tequila line.

The supermodel was also spotted heading into the venue, still sporting her red-hued hair from Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show. Kendall, 26, held onto a bottle of her own blanco tequila for the soirée in her right hand — a usual move for her when she’s out and about in West Hollywood. Kenny was also in on the leather vibe with her black Le Cagole handbag by Balenciaga, and knee high black boots. She paired the accessories with a simple sage green ribbed dress and sunglasses, also sporting a bright red nail as she walked into Lavo.