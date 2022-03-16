See Pics

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Match In Black Leather Outfits For Kendall’s Tequila Event At Lavo – Photos

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID/RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner Chrome Hearts party, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2018 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
West Hollywood, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian wear matching black ensembles for lunch at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, while the cameras follow their every move. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**NO BRANDS NO SOCIAL NO PR NO YOUTUBE** Khloe Kardashian looks stunning heading to lunch with sisters Kim and Kendall. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5296826 160322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The stylish mother and daughter duo headed to 'Lifetech Resources', a company that deals in custom brand product development and manufacturing needs in the cosmeceutical, personal care, and wellness products. Khloe and Kris's bodyguards perform what seems to be a security check on their fleet of Rolls Royce's as they waited for them to leave their meeting. The bodyguard can be seen looking over their vehicle and and appeared to be checking underneath for anything that can potentially pose a threat to them. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Leather babes! Kim and Khloe were spotted heading to newly opened hotspot to support sister Kendall’s 818 brand on March 16.

The Kardashian sisters are all about that leather trend! Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 37, twinned in black leather looks while heading to sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila event at Lavo Ristorante on Wednesday, March 16. Kim channeled The Matrix with a chic leather trench, just like the one Kris Jenner wore on the cover of Variety, and her go-to black gloves and boots.

Kim Kardashian heads into LAVO. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID/RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Khloe opted for a patent pair of straight leg bottoms that appeared to feature an embossed pattern. The Good American founder kept it light on top with a flouncy black top with a zipper, adding a pair of pointy pumps on the bottom. She finished the look with a large pair of silver hoop earrings and a unique pair of sunglasses, keeping her blonde locks back into a sleek bun. Kim, a known sunglasses lover, also added a futuristic pair of shades to her outfit.

Khloe Kardashian was also on hand for Kendall’s 818 tequila event. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID/RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com)

The sisters arrived together to enter the newly opened Los Angeles post for Lavo, which is part of the TAO Group (Kim has been known to celebrate her birthday at TAO over the years). While Lavo is known as a nightclub in Las Vegas, the Sunset Strip eatery is a totally different vibe with an open air room that features plenty of greenery and a retractable roof. The highly anticipated spot opened on March 15, just in time for Kendall to host an event for her popular 818 tequila line.

Related Gallery

Celebs In All Black Leather Looks - Photos

West Hollywood, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian wear matching black ensembles for lunch at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, while the cameras follow their every move. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**NO BRANDS NO SOCIAL NO PR NO YOUTUBE** Khloe Kardashian looks stunning heading to lunch with sisters Kim and Kendall. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5296826 160322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York City, NY - Anne Hathaway seen exiting her hotel while on a press tour for 'WeCrashed' in New York City. Pictured: Anne Hathaway BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kendall Jenner rocked a mini dress to her 818 tequila event. (RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com)

The supermodel was also spotted heading into the venue, still sporting her red-hued hair from Prada’s Milan Fashion Week show. Kendall, 26, held onto a bottle of her own blanco tequila for the soirée in her right hand — a usual move for her when she’s out and about in West Hollywood. Kenny was also in on the leather vibe with her black Le Cagole handbag by Balenciaga, and knee high black boots. She paired the accessories with a simple sage green ribbed dress and sunglasses, also sporting a bright red nail as she walked into Lavo.