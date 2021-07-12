Pics

Kim Kardashian Is A ‘Supportive Sister,’ Promoting Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila In A Bikini

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner
Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - In true Kardashian fashion, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall commanded all eyes on them as they made their arrival at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood for Kendall's 818 Tequila launch. Also in attendance was Hailey Bieber, who walked into the restaurant with bestie Kendall.Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian head out for dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood, CA. 21 May 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA756579_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian head out for dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood, CA. 21 May 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA756579_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian head out for dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood, CA. 21 May 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA756579_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian posted a series of sexy bikini pictures to show how much she loves Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila.

Kim Kardashian, 40, definitely wanted to show some sisterly love for Kendall Jenner, 25, when she posed for bunch of photos rocking an 818 Tequila baseball cap. Kim posted the pictures on Monday July 12, which she captioned “Supportive Sister.” Kim looked fantastic modeling the liquor in a woodsy setting. She sported a forest green bikini to match the hat and a cross necklace that looked like it had a green gem in the center of it.

Besides shouting out Kendall’s tequila with her hat, Kim also posed with a bottle in her hand as she lied in the grass for a  few photos. In some pictures, she also had a can of rapper Travis Scott’s, 29, hard seltzer: Cacti. Travis recently rekindled his romance with Kim’s other sister Kylie Jenner23. It looks like she was being a supportive sister not only to Kendall but to Kylie as well, by posing with the tequila and seltzer. One of the photos was also shared to 818’s Instagram Stories.

It’s sweet that Kim posed with Kendall’s tequila and wants to be a supportive sister in her first solo business venture. Her big sister isn’t the only person who showed how proud she is of the tequila business. Before a star-studded launch event, Kendall showed flowers that her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, gave her to commemorate the drop. He went all out, getting flowers arranged in an 818 formation as well as a variety of plants and succulents.

Kim and kendall at the 2019 Emmy Awards. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

KarJenners Wearing Bikinis: Photos Of Kendall & More

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kendall first released 818 tequila on May 21 with a celebration of her dive into the liquor business. She kicked off the drop with a massive party, where so many members of the KarJenner family rocked incredible outfits to celebrate Kendall. Of course, plenty of other stars attended the tequila launch. The rapper Drake joined the party, as did Travis Scott, naturally. Besides the massive launch, it seems like Kendall is very excited to share 818 with the world. While on a trip to Paris (where she wore a very daring crochet top), she asked singer Rosalía to try the tequila and filmed a review, where the singer said it was good.