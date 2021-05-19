Watch

Kendall Jenner Gets Flooded With Flowers From BF Devin Booker After Launching 818 Tequila

kendall
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spotted leaving Carbone and headed to Zero Bond in New York City. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker appear to still going strong as they are spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood. *SHOT 10/03/20* Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner. Pictured: Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kendall Jenner’s NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement, after the California launch of her new tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, are so loved up! Fans got a glimpse inside the notoriously private couple‘s relationship when Kendall shared a clip to her IG story on May 18, revealing the basketball star had sent her flowers. It came after her launch of the hotly anticipated brand, 818 Tequila, and her man totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement. In the clip, Kendall showed off the custom ‘818’ flowers, positioned in her garden among a sea of plants and succulents. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been spotted supporting Devin at his basketball games, and even shared a rare post about him to her Instagram story for Valentine’s Day. Back in March, a source spoke to HollywoodLife about their relationship. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby.”

The insider continued, “She always keeps guys at an arm’s length and gets them into her. She knows how to get a guy to really fall for her and it’s not hard for them to do it.” Over the summer, Devin was spotted dining at Nobu Malibu on many occasions with Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner, 23. Most recently, he joined the Jenner sisters for a friendly round of Pop-A-Shot.

kendall
Kendall and Devin. Image: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

When she isn’t modelling, or launching her own brands, Kendall has been speaking out about mental health, particularly during Mental Health Awareness Month. “What’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see,” Kendall said of social media, on the May 13 episode of Vogue’s Open Minded series.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” Kendall explained. “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to.”