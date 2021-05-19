Kendall Jenner Gets Flooded With Flowers From BF Devin Booker After Launching 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement, after the California launch of her new tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, are so loved up! Fans got a glimpse inside the notoriously private couple‘s relationship when Kendall shared a clip to her IG story on May 18, revealing the basketball star had sent her flowers. It came after her launch of the hotly anticipated brand, 818 Tequila, and her man totally surprised her with a massive floral arrangement. In the clip, Kendall showed off the custom ‘818’ flowers, positioned in her garden among a sea of plants and succulents. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

Kendall posted this story and tag Devin with the "🥺🥰" He sent '818' custom arrangements to Kendall ❤ so so cutiee pic.twitter.com/aOVfJuqyiy — booken (@kendallxdevin) May 19, 2021

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been spotted supporting Devin at his basketball games, and even shared a rare post about him to her Instagram story for Valentine’s Day. Back in March, a source spoke to HollywoodLife about their relationship. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby.”

The insider continued, “She always keeps guys at an arm’s length and gets them into her. She knows how to get a guy to really fall for her and it’s not hard for them to do it.” Over the summer, Devin was spotted dining at Nobu Malibu on many occasions with Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner, 23. Most recently, he joined the Jenner sisters for a friendly round of Pop-A-Shot.

When she isn’t modelling, or launching her own brands, Kendall has been speaking out about mental health, particularly during Mental Health Awareness Month. “What’s affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see,” Kendall said of social media, on the May 13 episode of Vogue’s Open Minded series.

“There’s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” Kendall explained. “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don’t like and I’m not proud to say that, but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to.”