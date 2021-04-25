Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Hold Hands On Rare Date Night In NYC — Pics

Kendall Jenner rocked a head-to-toe camel leather look and a Louis Vuitton bag as she stepped out to dinner at NYC’s Carbone with Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner, 25, and boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, made a rare appearance out in New York City. The couple were spotted holding hands a they hit up Big Apple hotspot Carbone for a romantic date night on Saturday, April 25 as they made their way past a large crowd. Kendall and Devin were seen outside of the Italian eatery, with the NBA star matching his dark camel colored pants to Kendall’s all-leather outfit. The 818 tequila founder absolutely stunned in a brown leather ensemble for the evening out.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a strapless brown leather top — similar to the one BFF Hailey Baldwin rocked out at Giorgio Baldi on Friday night — paired with a straight leg cut pant. She channeled Kanye West’s Yeezy line for the all-leather look, which included a thong leather sandal (also a go-to style for sister Kim Kardashian, 40). Kendall accessorized her on-trend outfit with Louis Vuitton’s discontinued Eva clutch in their signature brown monogram — removing the longer crossbody strap to wear it as a shoulder bag — and a simple gold chain necklace.

She completed her ensemble with a nude face mask from Kim’s shapewear line SKIMS, revealing just her dewy skin and neutral eye makeup. The brunette channelled the 2000s with her spiky up do, opting to keep her brunette locks center parted. For Devin’s part, he paired his brown pants with a black t-shirt and black-and-white checkered button down over. The Phoenix Suns star kept the outfit casual with a pair of comfy Chuck Taylor All-Stars by Converse in black.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker via igs. pic.twitter.com/xy6w9AHGKu — diaz (@kjcadillac) February 15, 2021

Kendall and Devin were first romantically linked after a romantic getaway to Sedona, Arizona last spring, but have kept their romance low profile. The model has been spotted supporting Devin at his basketball games, and shared a very rare post about him to her Instagram story for Valentine’s Day — but sources previously spilled that she’s not “super serious” about the basketball star back in March.

“Kendall and Devin are still not super serious,” the source said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She travels a bunch for work but when she has time, she enjoys seeing him. She has a lot fun with Devin and he makes her laugh! It just won’t be some big relationship that makes a baby…She always keeps guys at an arm’s length and gets them into her. She knows how to get a guy to really fall for her and it’s not hard for them to do it.” Over the summer, Devin was spotted dining at Nobu Malibu with Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner, 23 — even taking on the makeup mogul for a round of Pop-A-Shot just a couple of weeks ago.