Kendall Jenner Goes Instagram Official With Devin Booker On Valentine’s Day — See PDA Pic

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a smiling, cozy pic with Devin Booker for the first time, seemingly confirming their rumored romance.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is celebrating Valentine’s Day in the best way: by making her relationship Instagram official! The model seemingly confirmed that she’s dating Devin Booker, 24, when she posted an adorable pic of the two of them laying down with their arms around each other and smiling. The basketball player, who is wearing a white T-shirt and backwards white baseball cap, is nestling his head in her shoulder in the snapshot while his lady love, who is wearing a gray top, puts one of her hands up to her face over her blushing grin.

Kendall captioned the loving post with a single white heart emoji that was perfect for a day that represents love in all forms.

The sweet pic of Kendall and Devin comes after they were spotted hanging out together multiple times over the past several months. They first sparked romance speculation with the first sighting in Apr. 2020 and by Sept., they were enjoying a getaway together to Idaho, where they joined married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for double dating fun. That same month, they were seen on various outings around Los Angeles and even visited fancy restaurants and clubs like Nobu and SoHo House.

Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner during a previous hangout. (Backgrid)

In Oct., a source told us that at that time they were taking things “light” and “casual”, which they explained was Kendall’s preferred way of dating.

“Devin and Kendall are still keeping it light and casual because she’s a casual dater,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Anyone she sees she tries to keep it pretty light. Kendall dates here and there. She is someone who likes to casually date and keep it light. She travels and works so much and knows her worth.”

“She’ll do what she wants when she wants and she needs a guy who understands that,” the insider continued before adding that Kendall and Devin’s relationship is “not at all serious despite the fact that they’re still hanging out together.” They also said that Kendall “gravitates towards the athletes always.”

We’re happy to see that the reality star and Phoenix Suns player now seem closer than ever! We look forward to seeing more cute pics in the future!