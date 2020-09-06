Exclusive
Why Kylie Jenner is So ‘Happy’ That Kendall is Dating Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.
Kendall Jenner puts on a leggy display as she exits Nobu after enjoying lunch with beau Devin Booker.
Kendall Jenner stuns in a silk red two piece fit while on a hot date with Devin Booker in Santa Monica! The two love birds are seen leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker share an evening together at Soho House Malibu with friends. The pair arrived with Devin's dog. They had their temperature's checked upon entering the building.
Kylie Jenner & the KarJenner clan ‘seem to like’ NBA star Devin Booker, and the model is ‘really enjoying’ his company, a source spills to HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie Jenner, 23, is supportive of Kendall Jenner, 24, and her new romance with Devin Booker, 23. “Kylie is really happy that Kendall has found someone to spend time with [and] because it’s hard for Kendall to really like someone,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She sees [Kendall] really likes Devin and enjoying his company…she’s not at all jealous that Kendall is seeing someone. Kylie and the rest of the family seem to like Devin,” the source also explained.

Kendall is notably more private than her older sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian when it comes to romance, but finds Kylie easier to relate to given their ages. “Out of all the KarJenner girls, she’s by far the most reserved…Kendall is actually very quiet when it comes to her love life but she does talk to Kylie about it more than her other sisters. Kylie can relate more since they’re closer in age,” the source went on, adding that Kendall isn’t in a rush for anything serious.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner pose on a red carpet. (SplashNews)

“Kendall is still saying this is still sort of casual and she’s seeing where it goes…she has no desire to settle down with anyone anytime soon,” our insider revealed. “Kendall is the kind of girl who’s very quiet, reserved and shy and takes time to get that connection. She likes to be at home with her dogs and be alone most of the time, so this is great for her.” Rumors began swirling that Kendall and Devin were an item over the last few months, and since, they’ve been spotted going on various dates — including an Idaho getaway and a romantic dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spotted at Nobu in Malibu on Sept. 6. The pair were joined by Kylie Jenner. (BACKGRID)

On Sept. 5, Kylie also stepped out for a Nobu lunch date with Kendall and Devin — and the makeup mogul is thrilled to be spending more time with her sister as the pandemic has halted most international events, like fashion weeks. “Kylie is so used to her sister traveling so much — so since she’s been in LA, she’s happy to see her even more than usual so she’s taking advantage of that,” the insider noted.