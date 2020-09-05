Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reunite With Kylie For Nobu Malibu Lunch Date — See Pics

Back-to-back dates! Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker stepped out with her sister Kylie for a ritzy lunch date at Nobu, just a day after their romantic dinner in Santa Monica.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Devin Booker, 23, are going strong! The model and the Phoenix Suns player reunited with Kylie Jenner, 23, on Saturday, Sept. 5 for lunch at Nobu in Malibu. Kendall rocked cream slip dress with black dots, strappy flat sandals while Devin stayed cool and casual in a white t-shirt and a nude colored face mask from Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. Both Kendall and Devin kept a low presence with sunglasses on as they stood in the restaurant’s outdoor parking lot.

Kylie was also spotted exiting a car outside of Nobu, opting for a red pair of pants and matching handbag. The makeup mogul showed off her toned abs with a white crop top, accessorizing with a gold watch and diamond bracelet as she kept her hair back in a bun, just like Kendall. Kylie also opted for one of Kim’s stretchy $8 face masks, twinning with her sister in a black one.

Kendall and Devin’s hangout comes just a night after their romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA (also Rihanna‘s favorite spot). As always, the Stuart Weitzman model slayed in her ensemble, rocking a red satin halter top and a matching low rise paint! She paired the ’90s inspired look with Louis Vuitton’s $800 Eva clutch in the classic monogram, along with a brown SKIMS face mask. As for Devin, he stayed casual in a long-sleeved shirt that bore the the wods “Art That Kills.”

“Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” a source close to Kendall revealed to HollywoodLife on Aug. 19. “Before he left for the NBA bubble he was part of her bubble and then the whole time he was away they kept in touch and now that he’s back they’re spending a lot of time together again. It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it. Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down. She seems to be very happy and he’s absolutely a part of that,” they also spilled.