Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Satin Two-Piece During Dinner Date With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Santa Monica, CA while dressed to impress in comfortable and eye-catching outfits.

Kendall Jenner, 24, looked radiant when she stepped out to enjoy a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA with the new man in her life: Devin Booker. The brunette model wore a red satin sleeveless halter-style crop top and matching pants during the Sept. 4 outing and the 23-year-old professional basketball player opted for a more casual yet stylish look when he wore a long-sleeved white shirt that had the words, “ART THAT KILLS” written on it in red and tan pants. They also both wore face masks to keep themselves and others protected with Kendall opting for a brown one and Devin wearing a tan one.

To top off the look during her night out, Kendall carried a Louis Vuitton purse and at one point, showed off flattering makeup, including pink lipstick, when she removed her mask. She also wore flip-flop style black shoes with short heels and looked relaxed as she walked around outside the restaurant. Devin looked equally as comfortable as he wore a backwards white cap.

Kendall and Devin’s latest date comes one day after they joined married friends Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Justin Bieber, 26, on a retreat in Idaho. They were all seen walking down a road together while dressed in stylishly casual clothing and Justin’s longtime road manager, Ryan Good, was also with them.

In addition to their Idaho fun, Kendall and Devin were also seen on a different dinner date in Santa Monica on Aug. 22. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a sleeveless black dress on the date and her hunky partner wore a gray button-down shirt and black pants. Although they have yet to confirm their relationship, from their most recent hangouts, it’s clear to see that the two young stars are enjoying each other’s company!

A source previously told us that Kendall is taking things as they come with Devin, who she’s been rumored to be dating since earlier this year. “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last month. “It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it. Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down. She seems to be very happy and he’s absolutely a part of that.”