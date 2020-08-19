Devin Booker Is ‘Falling For’ Kendall Jenner: Their ‘Physical Attraction Is Off The Charts’

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still ‘having fun,’ but their friendship could be leading to romance! Here’s what HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from sources close to the pair!

For the past several months, fans have been wondering if a romance between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker could be blossoming. Now, after the pair’s Arizona trips and flirty Instagram behavior, HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY if the Phoenix Suns star, 23, and supermodel, 24, are a hot new item. “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” a source close to the KarJenner clan shared with HL.

“Before he left for the NBA bubble he was part of her bubble and then the whole time he was away they kept in touch and now that he’s back they’re spending a lot of time together again,” the source went on, referring to the their recent sighting running some errands in Malibu and their dinner date on Aug. 25. “It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it,” the source revealed. “Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down. She seems to be very happy and he’s absolutely a part of that.”

In fact, the source shared that Devin and Kendall’s relationship is “very simple” right now. There’s “no drama or games and he just fits in easily with her friends, which is important to Kendall because her friends are like her family. Her family likes him, too, which is obviously super important.” The pair have even bonded over their love of their dogs! “It sounds like a small thing but Kendall loves that he’s a dog person because she’s crazy about her dog [Pyro] and Devin has a dog that he jokes is his only child so he gets it.”

As for Devin, he is very interested “in keeping things going in a positive direction with Kendall. He really likes her and is excited that he is with her now that he is out of Orlando,” a source close to Devin explained. “He is very excited to see what happens next and is happy that he has tons of time to make things even more serious.” Evidently, it seems that the potential couple’s relationship is getting better “day by day.” But Devin is in “no rush to change the good fortune hanging out with her has brought him. He is falling for her.”

Beyond what they already have in common, the source added that Kendall and Devin’s “physical attraction is off the charts.” More importantly, however, “the fact that they are both very successful is a genuine trait they like about each other and they make each other laugh. She also loves that he makes zero of a big deal of the family she is in. He treats her normal and she respects how down to earth he is while being a big name in the NBA.”

Since they have been spending so much time together, Devin has treated Kendall “like a total princess,” another source close to the KarJenner family shared. “They’re both super down to earth and have hung out in the same circle of friends for years. They both love the outdoors and nature, and aren’t afraid of trying new adventures.” With such a strong foundation, it’s no wonder that Kendall and Devin “have a great connection and it seems they’re on the same page in terms of just taking things one day at a time and not rushing things.” HollywoodLife reached out to Kendall Jenner’s rep and Devin Booker’s rep for comment.