See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Hangs Out With Devin Booker In Short Shorts As Romance Speculation Heats Up

kendall jenner devin booker
RMBI / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Kendall Jenner attends the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel, in New York The Times Square Edition Grand Opening, New York, USA - 12 Mar 2019
Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Atelier Versace
Kendall Jenner The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9881279cn View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker! Amidst speculation that they’re dating, the pair stepped out together once again on Aug. 17.

Kendall Jenner spent some more quality time with her rumored boyfriend, Devin Booker, in Malibu on Aug. 17. The two were photographed running some errands together, with the NBA star walking his dog as Kendall strolled by his side. The supermodel rocked a matching, white crop top and shorts set, putting her abs and legs on full display as she tried to beat the California heat.

kendall jenenr devin booker
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are photographed out and about in Malibu on Aug. 17, 2020. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

This latest outing for Kendall and Devin, who was previously linked to Jordyn Woods, comes after several months of speculation of a romance between them. The buzz began at the end of April when the two were spotted taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona together. However, they were joined by other pals on the excursion, and at the time, it was reported that they just ran in the same group of friends.

Plus, Kendall shut down talk about the rumored relationship on Twitter. After a hater posted a meme that joked about NBA players ‘passing’ Kendall around, the 24-year-old clapped back. “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” Kendall wrote. She has yet to directly address whether or not she’s dating Devin, but this tweet definitely got people to stop criticizing her about it!

After the road trip, Kendall and Devin were spotted together again over Memorial Day weekend in May. They then went on a dinner date in June, and earlier this month, they got flirty with one another on Instagram. On Aug. 10, Kendall posted a video of herself on Instagram with a strawberry emoji as the caption. This prompted Devin to comment, “I like strawberries,” and Kendall responded with even more emojis of the fruit. Afterward, fans went wild over the apparent flirtation.

View this post on Instagram

🍓

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, though, things aren’t super serious between these two just yet. “For right now, she’s just having fun with Devin,” a source explained. “It isn’t anything serious, but she does like hanging out with him. It seems to just be easy [between them].”