Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: The Truth About Their Relationship Status After Recent Date & IG Flirtation

After Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were seen having dinner, we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on if things are getting ‘serious’ for the long-rumored couple.

Do you think Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ordered strawberries for dessert after having dinner at Nobu? After some berry-flavored flirting online, Kendall, 24, and the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns player were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday (Aug. 15.) It was just the latest chapter in their rumored romance, one that’s been going on for months now. So, are these two an item, or what? “Kendall isn’t looking for anything serious right now,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and she’s really not the kind of girl that likes to have a boyfriend just to have one. However, she’s always had a thing for NBA players. Because she’s tall, she likes tall guys. She definitely has a type, but at least for right now, she’s just having fun with Devin.”

Kendall is 5’10”, while Devin is 6’5″. While she seems to have a thing for tall men, is she reaching new heights of romantic euphoria with the Suns’ guard? “It isn’t anything serious,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “but she does really like hanging out with him. They’ve had a little thing for each other for a while now. She’s a total homebody, so she just enjoys doing low key things like going to dinner or staying at home and watching movies. It seems to just be easy.”

Kendall and Devin’s Nobu date came less than a week after some fruit-flavored flirting on Instagram. Kendall posted a video on Aug. 10, captioning the clip with a single strawberry emoji. “I like strawberries,” Devin said coyly, prompting Kendall to respond with a string of strawberries. This continued the speculation that something was going on between them, speculation that first began in April when they went on a road trip to Arizona. In July, they both posted near-identical IG pics of what appeared to be Arizona, prompting some to think they either went back out to the desert sun or that these were snaps from their first road trip.

Much like her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Kendall has mixed love with basketball. In addition to being romantically linked to Devin, she’s had an on-again/off-again thing with Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (6’10”). She’s also been linked to Kyle Kuzma (6’8″), Blake Griffin (6’9″), and Jordan Clarkson (6’4″).

The fact that Devin is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods doesn’t seem to bother Kendall – or Jordyn, for that matter. After Devin and Kendall caused a stir with their April 29 road trip, Jordyn seemingly referenced them – and any KarJenner-shaped drama – with a simple tweet. “haha good morning,” she wrote on Twitter (it has since been deleted.) While she didn’t name anyone, many suspected she was subtweeting her ex and her ex-BFF’s big sis.