Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Fans Think Romance Is Heating Up After They Both Post Pics In Arizona

Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker separately posted similar pics of themselves hanging out among mountains just days apart, prompting speculation that they’re spending a lot more time together.

Are Kendall Jenner, 24, and Devin Booker, 23, taking their casual dating status to the next level? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the model and Phoenix Suns basketball player posted almost identical Instagram pics of what looks like Arizona mountains within days of each other, indicating they could have went on a getaway together. Although they didn’t appear in each other’s photos, it didn’t take long for some followers to put two and two together, and eventually write their thoughts on Twitter.

Devin shared his post, which can be seen above, first on July 13 and it included three pics of him hiking at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona. He was in an orange hoodie and jeans, and looked happy with a smile on his face as he walked across the impressive rock. “Red rock/Slide rock,” he captioned the post.

Kendall posted her pics, which can be seen here, a few days later on July 18 and although she didn’t say where she was, it did look like the same Arizona landscape as Devin’s pics. One of them shows her sitting in a black bikini while looking back at the mountains and taking a photo on her phone. A second one shows her from behind looking out at the mountains, a stream of water, and a boat. “not earth 📍few weeks ago,” she wrote in the caption.

If Kendall and Devin’s pics are indeed an indication that they recently spent some time in the desert together, it could mean one of two things: they were just looking for some company after spending many months in quarantine, or they are getting closer in their relationship! “With the FULL knowledge that people will know they are together. Everything is thought out and planned. No accidents,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the news about the pics looking like they were taken in the same place.

“Sixers vs Suns August 11th….gonna be some talking going on during that game!” another wrote, while others indicated it wasn’t surprising if they are hanging out.

Kendall and Devin were spotted hanging out earlier this year, including a recent hangout on Memorial Day, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they have been mostly staying safe inside their homes. Although many states are still only slowly reopening, the young stars’ recent apparent vacation prove they’re still willing to safely step outside to enjoy nature and each other whenever they can, which means they could spend more time together soon. Devin, who spends a lot of time in Arizona because it’s the home base of his basketball team, is now in Orlando, FL gearing up for the restart of the NBA.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if these two are spotted in the same place again soon!