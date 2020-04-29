Kendall Jenner Claps Back With ‘Tweet Of The Year’ After Fan Claims NBA Players Are ‘Passing’ Her ‘Around’

Kendall Jenner has ‘full control’ of her romantic escapades, and not the other way around! The model had the best response to a tweet with misogynist implications after being spotted with NBA star Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner, 24, put the patriarchy in its place with one tweet. After the model was spotted on a road trip with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, 23, in Arizona on April 28, one fan tried to be funny. “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the fan wrote over a clip of three men tossing a little girl to each other. Although the fan insisted the tweet was just a “joke,” many others interpreted it as shade towards Kendall’s romantic history (considering that she has previously confirmed dating two NBA players). Kendall made sure to get the last laugh!

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” Kendall clapped back in her own tweet. That’s it — game over. Kendall wins. Her sisters agreed! “Lmfao tweet of the year,” Kylie Jenner wrote over a repost of her sister’s twee. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian made it clear that she’s dying from laughter by reacting with coffin and stethoscope emojis on Twitter. Other fans rallied around Kendall, reminding misogynists that women are not a pawn of sexual conquests — they have full autonomy in their romantic and sexual lives. As one fan put it, “Maybe she passing them around” — which is the tweet that Kendall replied to!

Despite the “cooch” tweet, Kendall and Devin are reportedly just friends. “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is part of that small group,” a source told TMZ, which broke news of Kendall and Devin’s joyride to Sedona. The trip was simply to get “much-needed air,” according to the insider.

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

This hangout sure did shake up fans! Elsewhere on Twitter, Jordyn Woods interestingly wrote “haha good morning” on April 29, the very same day the photo of Kendall and Devin surfaced. FYI, Jordyn was romantically linked to Devin in 2018, the very same year that the model and her ex reportedly went on a double date with Kendall and Ben Simmons (Kendall’s most famous ex in the NBA). So, fans of course interpreted Jordyn’s tweet as a reaction to this surprise road trip!