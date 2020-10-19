Exclusive
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: The Truth About Their Relationship Status After 6 Months Of Dating

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker appear to still going strong as they are spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner.
Kendall Jenner ‘dates here and there,’ but a source reveals if her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is actually ‘serious’ or ‘casual.’

Kendall Jenner, 24, is known for her lighthearted approach to romance, but has been causing a buzz with her repeated hangouts with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, 23, since April of 2020. Now that October is more than halfway over, we’ve learned if they’re taking this relationship to the next level — or enjoying where it is right now.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker visit a pet shop in Malibu on Aug. 17, 2020.
“Devin and Kendall are still keeping it light and casual because she’s a casual dater,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Our insider explains Kendall’s preferred way of dating, saying, “Anyone she sees she tries to keep it pretty light. Kendall dates here and there. She is someone who likes to casually date and keep it light. She travels and works so much and knows her worth.”
“She’ll do what she wants when she wants and she needs a guy who understands that,” our insider continues. With that said, our source says that Kendall and Devin’s relationship is “not at all serious despite the fact that they’re still hanging out together” and that Kendall “gravitates towards the athletes always.”
Before Devin, Kendall dated Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, 24, whom she confirmed that she dated for “a bit” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2019 (they were most recently seen reuniting to watch the Super Bowl together in Miami this past February). The Super Bowl hangout happened before Devin entered the picture, who was photographed taking a road trip with Kendall to Sedona, Arizona in April of 2020.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker go on a dinner date in West Hollywood on Oct. 3, 2020.
Kendall and Devin took another trip together in September, that time visiting Idaho to enjoy double date fun with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. During that same month, Kendall and Devin were spotted on outings in Los Angeles, visiting celebrity hot spots like SoHo House and Nobu. They were most recently seen grabbing dinner together in West Hollywood on Oct. 3, as you can see in the photo above.
While Kendall’s not thinking of marriage just yet, she’s still very happy with Devin! “With Devin, he is cute, funny and an amazing athlete. She has a piece of her heart devoted to athletes thanks to her father [Olympic gold medal-winner Caitlyn Jenner],” another source, who’s close to the model, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this October.